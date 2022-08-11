Jeffersonville man facing rape charges

Aug. 10—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man has been charged with rape stemming from an incident that was first reported in February.

Dayton M. Rausch, of Amanda Drive, is facing three counts of Level III rape, or rape when compelled by force or imminent threat of force.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Jeffersonville Police Department Det. Christopher Beahl wrote he responded to Clark Memorial Hospital on Feb. 13 after a sexual assault was reported.

The reporting party told police they went out with Rausch, an acquaintance, the previous night and made it clear that it would be "just as friends." When the victim said they told an Uber driver that the pair were, "just friends," Rausch allegedly said,"We'll see."

When the pair got back to Rausch's residence on Amanda Street, the victim said he sexually assaulted her.

A Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner told Detective Beahl that the victim had sustained injuries and there was other evidence of a sexual act present.

Officers drafted search warrants for Rausch's residence and DNA. When they went to the home Rausch told police he wasn't able to provide much of a statement about the previous evening, saying he he was too intoxicated to recall. He did maintain there was no sexual contact between himself and the victim.

A search warrant for living forensics was executed as well, including DNA swabs on Rausch.

Police said a few days later they contacted the victim and received evidence from the night of the alleged incidence.

On Aug. 2, police received the lab results from the Indiana State Police Department Crime Laboratory. Authorities said the results are consistent with the victim's account of the events and directly oppose Rausch's account.