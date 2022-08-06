Jeffersonville mom charged in infant abuse case

Aug. 5—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville mother, who police said "rolled her eyes" when she was informed of injuries to her infant, is now facing felony charges connected to the same child abuse case.

Shelby Hayes was booked into the Clark County jail on Tuesday and is facing a $100,000 cash-only bond.

She's facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, obstruction of justice and neglect of a dependent where the defendant places the dependent in a situation that endangers the dependent.

The charges come after her fiancé, Jonathan Fleming, of Jeffersonville, was accused of hurting her 49-day-old child. He's facing five felony charges in the case.

According to the probable cause affidavit for Fleming, Hayes took the infant to Clark Memorial Hospital around 8 a.m. on July 22 with an injury. The documents said she told health care workers her child was being bottle fed by Fleming and rolled off the couch.

She said she grabbed the child by the right leg as he was falling and heard a "pop" along with a "grinding sound." Then, Hayes said she headed to the hospital. Fleming did not join her.

Police were contacted after the child's injuries were examined by a doctor.

Jeffersonville Police Det. Justin F. Salisbury said he arrived at the hospital and spoke with Dr. Eric Yazel. He said he saw an X-ray of the child's leg with a fractured femur and that Yazel said that fracture wasn't consistent with Hayes' explanation.

Police said they contacted Hayes in a treatment room. She told them she had a previous child removed from her care by the Department of Family and Children in Kentucky.

Salisbury said Hayes told him the baby rolled off couch and when she grabbed him she heard a "loud pop" and "grinding." Hayes also said she didn't call 911, but instead used an app-based service to take her to the hospital an hour later.

The officer said Hayes' explanation was "unfeasible" and felt the injury could be criminal in nature. Hayes eventually told officers Fleming was the only person with the child at the time the child was hurt.

Later that day, officers executed a search warrant on the home the child was in. They noted it was 'filthy', with trash and cats scattered inside.

The officer said the home was "not a viable environment for the safety of a child," and he felt it was "detrimental to adults, let alone a newborn infant."

The infant was transferred to Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville and a CT scan revealed a number of serious injuries, including a number of healing rib fractures, healing leg fractures and a larger scope of injuries consistent with abuse and trauma.

The probable cause affidavit said when Hayes was informed of her child's injuries, "she rolled her eyes."

After the scan, a judge granted the Indiana Department of Child Services temporary guardianship of the infant.

A few days later, police requested a search warrant for the browser history of Fleming's phone. They said they found "disturbing Google searches that correlate with the timeline of this investigation."

Police said on July 27, Fleming willingly came to the Jeffersonville City Police Department. They said he admitted to multiple incidents since the child's birth where he became frustrated and caused the infant physical harm. He admitted to being responsible for the child's injury.

Fleming's facing two counts of battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14, two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and one count of neglect of a dependent.

Fleming is also being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.