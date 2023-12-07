Jeffersonville moves forward with Jeffboat, Riverview Lofts redevelopment districts

Dec. 6—JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville City Council approved two measures this week that would allow the municipality to capture additional tax revenue on new developments while also improving infrastructure on the properties.

The council passed resolutions Monday establishing a Jeffboat redevelopment area and a new tax-increment financing district for four parcels of property near the floodwall, which could be developed into an apartment complex.

The resolutions will be sent back to the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission for final approval.

The parcels for the apartment development were already in a TIF district. The move by the council and redevelopment commission would create a new TIF district specifically for the four parcels, which are between East Market Street and the Ohio River Scenic Byway.

City Attorney Les Merkley told the council the city has already invested money on the site. Documents for the district show that $2 million has been spent on wastewater improvements for the parcels.

"We believe there will be future development on those parcels and we would like to create a separate TIF district for that so we can capture the increase in assessed evaluation there," Merkley said.

Documents show an apartment development called RiverView Lofts would be constructed on the site.

TIF districts are established by government entities in areas where development is anticipated. Typically the entity will foot infrastructure improvements, such as new roads or utility upgrades, to support the developments.

Property tax evaluations are frozen at the time the TIF is established. The taxing entity that declares the resolution, such as the city, receives the increased tax amounts as values rise on the TIF properties. That money is typically used to pay-off debt for infrastructure projects or to foot additional upgrades within the TIF district.

Jeffersonville, like most Southern Indiana counties and municipalities, has several TIF districts. In addition to infrastructure projects, the city also contributes TIF money annually to local school systems and educational efforts.

Similar to the Riverview site, the city is looking to capture TIF revenue and provide infrastructure improvements at the former Jeffboat site.

In October, developers unveiled a major redevelopment vision for the former shipyard. The site could include entertainment options, public spaces, offices and residential development.