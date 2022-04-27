Jeffersonville police conducting death investigation

Apr. 26—JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Police said Tuesday evening that there are 'no obvious signs of foul play' connected to a man found deceased on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police they were called to Auto Center, 129 East Market St., and located a deceased male inside. Multiple police vehicles and yellow crime scene tape was present at the area.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be conducted.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there's no danger to the community.

Anyone with information on this call to service is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tips line at 812-218-TIPS (8477)