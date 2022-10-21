Jeffersonville Police identify victim in Hallmark Apartments homicide

Oct. 20—JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Police have identified the victim in Monday's homicide at the Hallmark at Jeffersonville apartments as La'Aundra Owens.

Police said Thursday that there is currently no one in custody on charges related to the shooting.

Owens had suffered multiple gunshots while sitting inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex, police said.

It was determined the focus of the shooting was the vehicle that Owens occupied and investigators said another occupant in the vehicle fled prior to the "barrage of gunfire."

Jeffersonville Police will speak more about this incident this afternoon.

JPD said they would like to thank Indiana State Police and the Louisville Metro Police Department for their assistance.

This story will be updated.