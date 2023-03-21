Jeffersonville Police investigating shooting on Veronica Street

Mar. 20—JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the 700 block of Veronica Street.

Police said in a news release that the scene is secure and there's not a danger to the community.

Indiana State Police, Clarksville Police, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Jeffersonville Fire Department and New Chapel EMS all assisted JPD with the incident.

As of Monday afternoon JPD had not released more information on the shooting. The News and Tribune has contacted the department.

Any person with information should contact Jeffersonville Police Detective Division 812-283-6633.