Jeffersonville Police provide update on officer-involved shooting

Aug. 18—JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Police said Richard Glass, the 65-year-old man shot and killed during a standoff Tuesday night at the Avia apartments, was a combat veteran dealing with a chemical dependency.

"Every individual in proximity of the Avia north shore apartments was in grave danger due to the actions of Mr. Glass," said JPD Major Isaac Parker. "Counteractions taken by our officers preserved the lives of many."

Parker said Glass first made contact with JPD and authorities after 7 p.m. Tuesday, when he called emergency dispatchers about an alleged burglary at his apartment.

At that point in time officers noticed firearms in the residence Glass was in and took a report for burglary.

About two hours later a resident of the apartment called police and asked for a welfare check on Glass.

The person told them Glass was saying he was going back to prison.

About 10 minutes after the resident called authorities, Glass contacted police and reported a neighbor was hacking his phone.

JPD returned to the apartment minutes later, around 9:45 p.m., but Glass wouldn't let them in and said he didn't believe they were actually police.

Police continued to try to get in to Glass. However, Parker said, "As the incident progressed, so did the aggression of Glass."

Glass called dispatch after 10 p.m.

Parker said Glass told them, "Someone was going to get shot," and acknowledged police attempted to contact him.

A few minutes after that police agreed to retreat to try to de-escalate the situation and be able to make contact with his family.

"Mr. Glass was a combat veteran and suffered from a chemical dependency," Parker said.

A little while later a neighbor called to report hearing two shots fired.

JPD was able to move to a position within the complex where they could see Glass, who was holding a firearm in the direction of his body.

At around 11:30 p.m. police advised dispatch that Glass was shooting out the window at them.

Officers fired back and Glass was struck by a bullet.

"Three members of the Observation Precision Rifle Team were placed on unrestricted, administrative leave, per our policy and procedures," Parker said.

Parker said JPD appreciates the help from emergency dispatchers and apartment residents, and that the department sends its condolences to Glass' family.

"I cannot express the gratitude to the individuals that live in that apartment," Parker said. "One family even provided us a case of water...our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Glass, the officers involved and the community."

JPD is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident and said police body cameras were on at the time of the event. Another update to news media and the public is planned for a future date.

On Wednesday Avia resident Megan Dunn said she wasn't at home when the incident started, but received a text from a neighbor about the incident at the apartment complex.

When she got home she was told to wait in her vehicle until about 3 a.m., when a police officer escorted her to her apartment

"(When I got there) I (told) the cop 'I live here,' and he said, 'Well, sit tight' so I just sat in my car and heard a couple gunshots, and a couple more, and I was like, 'Dang,'" Dunn said.

She didn't know Glass was involved at first.

"This morning when I found out who it was, like, my heart just shattered a little bit for that man," she said. "He was real nice to me, I didn't know him on a personal level, but every time I'd come home or leave he'd say, 'Hey, what's going on?' He was going through stuff, he was a veteran."

Dunn said she moved into the Avia apartments in January and really likes the complex.

"I'm not leaving,," she said. "I know some people want to, but you can't blame an apartment complex on one person's actions."

No police officers were hurt and the case is still under investigation by Indiana State Police.