Jeffersonville police say suspect In custody after bank robbery

News and Tribune, The Evening News and the Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.
May 28—The Jeffersonville Police Department arrested a man Thursday after a robbery of the Chase Bank in the 1600 block of E. 10th Street.

At about 9 a.m., Jeffersonville police and its Detective Division responded to a report of the robbery at Chase Bank, police said in a news release.

It was reported a White male, later identified as Derrick Staser, 46, of New Castle, entered the bank as the first customer of the day. He approached the teller and handed her a note demanding money, the news release said. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash from the drawer, Staser fled the bank and attempted to change his clothing.

A Clark County Sheriff's deputy heard the radio traffic about the description. He located Staser in the area of E. 10th Street and Sharon Drive and notified Jeffersonville police. Staser was then taken into custody by Jeffersonville patrol officers. A portion of the cash was recovered.

Standoff with police ends peacefully

A standoff of several hours Tuesday ended peacefully in the arrest by Jeffersonville police of Marlo D. Brown, 51, of Jeffersonville.

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday Jeffersonville police received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the 5800 block of Pine Street, the department said in a news release. They were told Brown had battered someone and made threats against the victim's life. The victim was able to escape through a window when police arrived and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.

Brown refused to exit the residence during his initial interaction with officers and refused to send his two juvenile children out of the residence. The Jeffersonville Police Department SWAT team and Crisis Intervention Negotiation Team responded. After several hours of negotiations, Brown came out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.

Drive-by shooting ends in arrest

Jeffersonville police arrested a man early Sunday morning after numerous handgun rounds were discharged into a parking lot in Downtown Jeffersonville.

At about 12:50 a.m., a Jeffersonville police officer was parked in a lot near a medical complex off Missouri Avenue, the news release said. The officer heard numerous gunshots and observed muzzle flashes coming from the passenger side of the suspect vehicle traveling south on 31 approaching the Second Street Bridge. The officer also saw debris from projectiles hitting the parking lot in close proximity to his vehicle.

The suspect was identified in a news release from Jeffersonville police as William Charles Chaplinski, 19, of Texas. He was a passenger in the vehicle when several gunshots were fired as the vehicle entered the Second Street Bridge ramp.

Louisville Metro Police Department assisted in a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of Chaplinski. Several shell casings, as well as a firearm, were recovered from inside the suspect's vehicle, and several casings were recovered in Indiana on the ramp approaching the Second Street Bridge.

Chaplinski was charged with criminal recklessness with a handgun, pointing a firearm, both level 6 felonies, carrying a handgun without a license and unauthorized possession of a license, both misdemeanors.

