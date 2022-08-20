Jeffersonville woman facing child abuse charges

Aug. 19—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville woman is facing two felony child abuse charges after a four-year-old child was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital with injuries and bruises consistent with being beaten with a fly swatter.

Charese Mobley is charged with felony 3 battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14 and felony 3 neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman was incarcerated on July 21 and her three children were put into Mobley's care.

The woman was released from jail on July 27 and came home to pick up her children. She noticed her 4-year-old child had extreme bruising and injuries on its back, buttocks and legs.

The mother took the child to Clark Memorial Hospital and contacted police. Jeffersonville Police Department Patrolman Z. Rogers said she told him Mobley said the child sustained the injuries from hitting herself with "a hammer" and scratched her legs.

Patrolman Rogers' report notes medical staff said the injuries were not consistent with a hammer. Instead, there was a distinct square pattern on the legs and bruises that appeared to be coming down the shoulder and down the back.

"The marks on her lower back, butt, and back of her legs were very thin linear marks," according to the probable cause affidavit.

The mother told police that another one of her children was at the home when the 4-year-old was hurt.

The other child said the 4-year-old was hurt because the pair were supposed to be sleeping, but they were on a tablet and the volume was too loud. The child said Mobley came in and hit the 4-year-old with a "fly swatter" because they were supposed to be asleep.

The officer said they went to the home to speak to Mobley. Mobley showed the officer a pair of vice grips and a red, handheld vacuum.

The officer said neither item was consistent with the child's injuries and the location of the injuries would make it improbable for the child to inflict the injuries.

On July 28, Jeffersonville Police obtained a search warrant on 137 Greenwood and conducted an interview with Mobley.

She told police the night the injuries are believed to have occurred that she was going back to work and had tried to get the children's dad to take care of them, but ended up keeping them.

She told police she bathed the children every single night and didn't notice any injuries. She told officers "that particular night" when the child was injured she witnessed the 4-year-old hit herself with vice grips and a small, red, hand-held vacuum cleaner.

Police told Mobley they were searching specifically for a fly swatter. They said they found it on her dresser, underneath the TV. Officers took the child in and said the injuries on the child were consistent with the fly swatter they found at the home.

Police said a neighbor also spoke to them about the incident and told them they'd seen Mobley leave her residence with the fly swatter in her hand and she said she'd just "whopped" someone again.

Another neighbor told police the children were often hurt and the mother blamed other people for it.

Mobley is being held in the Clark County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.