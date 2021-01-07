Jeffree Star addressed a theory that Kanye West is in the reflection of his sunglasses in an old picture

Who is the mystery man in Jeffree Star's sunglasses? Some people speculate it's Kanye West. Twitter/@jeffreestar, Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jeffree Star tweeted that "e-detectives" were trying to see who was in the reflection of his sunglasses in a picture he took earlier this week in Wyoming.

Star was referencing the widely shared rumor that he's romantically involved with Kanye West, who was speculated to be one of the figures seen in Star's sunglasses.

But there's no evidence to substantiate the rumor that West cheated on Kim Kardashian West with Star, who seems to be sarcastically playing along with the attention he's receiving.

The makeup mogul Jeffree Star is continuing to play into the rumor that he and the rapper Kanye West are having romantic rendezvous in Wyoming. Star tweeted on Thursday that "e-detectives" were studying a picture Star posted earlier this week - feeding into the theory that West is one of the people you can spot in the reflection of Star's sunglasses.

On Wednesday, Star also tweeted a new picture of himself and captioned it "ready for Sunday Service," adding to speculation that West cheated on his wife, Kim Kardashian West, with Star. The bizarre theory started Tuesday night on TikTok after Page Six reported that West and Kardashian West were headed toward a divorce.

A TikTok video posted by the influencer and self-described troll Ava Louise started the rumor, with Louise saying the divorce came as "no surprise" because she had been hearing about West and Star "for months."

"A lot of people in the scene have known for a while," Louise, who is known for scripted "Dr. Phil" appearances and parodying the "coronavirus challenge," says in the video.

@realavalouiise i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred .... my source is legit I promiss ♬ original sound - Ava Louise

Louise told Insider there was no "concrete evidence" that West and Star were involved and has gone on to claim that West also had an entanglement with Cole Carrigan, a lesser-known beauty influencer who is friends with her. Carrigan didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In addition to his sarcastic tweets about West, Star also responded to a request for comment sent by the YouTube drama personality Keemstar. Star texted back "Hahaha" and "I'm having the best time in Wyoming, come visit sometime!" When the drama YouTuber Dustin Dailey reached out to Star for comment, Star called him on FaceTime and said the rumor wasn't true, Dailey said.

Despite the lack of evidence, the bizarre rumor about Star and West trended on Twitter and TikTok on Wednesday, with theories that the beauty YouTuber and rapper both have properties in Hidden Hills, California, and in Wyoming because of their relationship. Star and a representative for West didn't respond to Insider's request for comment.

