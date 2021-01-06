Jeffree Star said he's 'ready for Sunday Service' in response to rumors that he cheated with Kanye West

There's no evidence that Kanye West and Jeffree Star are actually romantically involved. Instagram/@jeffreestar, Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Beauty mogul Jeffree Star posted a tongue-in-cheek response to a bizarre rumor that he's romantically involved with rapper Kanye West.

Star posted a new picture of himself with rainbow-colored hair extensions and captioned it "I'm ready for Sunday Service," referencing West's well-known Christian gathering.

The rumor started on TikTok, where a frequent internet troll claimed that Kanye's reportedly planned divorce from Kim Kardashian West is due to him cheating on Kim with Star.

Star, who is a YouTuber with nearly 17 million subscribers and is CEO of makeup compnay Jeffree Star Cosmetics, also similarly avoided seriously answering questions about the rumor earlier in the day, when he texted YouTube drama personality Keemstar and wrote "Hahaha" and "I'm having the best time in Wyoming, come visit sometime!"

But there's no evidence that Star and West have ever met, let alone dated. The rumor that Kanye had cheated on his wife Kim Kardashian West with Star was started on TikTok by Ava Louise, an influencer best known for her song "Skinny Legend Anthem" and for a viral video of herself licking an airplane's toilet seat for the "coronavirus challenge."

@realavalouiise i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred .... my source is legit I promiss ♬ original sound - Ava Louise

Louise referenced a Page Six article that reported Kanye and Kim are headed toward divorce and said it was "no surprise" because she's known "for months" that Kanye was "hooking up with a very famous beauty guru."

"A lot of people in the scene have known for a while," Louise said in the TikTok, then liked comments about Star.

Louise told Insider there wasn't any "concrete evidence" for the theory, but claims she is friends with an entertainment lawyer in LA who was provided with evidence of the affair by Kim months ago.

Other TikTok users picked up on Louise's video, and it quickly traveled to Twitter, where "Jeffree" trended throughout the day. Representatives for Kanye and Star didn't respond to Insider's request for comment.

