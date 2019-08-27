'Coward': Accusers rip Jeffrey Epstein in court hearing Tuesday

NEW YORK – Women who say they were sexually assaulted as children by Jeffrey Epstein finally had their day in court Tuesday, venting anger, shedding tears and demanding justice from those who recruited them for the now-deceased financier and registered sex offender.

Epstein, 66, died in his jail cell earlier this month, and the hearing was to formally dismiss the charges. The judge said the accusers were heard "because of their relevant experiences."

Almost two dozen women either addressed the court in person or had statements read by lawyers. Courtney Wild, who spoke of being abused at Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Florida, when she was 14, said she was "very angry and sad" that he killed himself before a trial could take place.

“He is a coward,” Wild said. "Justice has never been served in this case.”

Jennifer Araoz, who has accused Epstein of raping her in his New York mansion when she was 15, said she was robbed her dreams to pursue a career in entertainment.

“The fact I will never have a chance to face my predator in court eats away at me,” she added. “They let this man kill himself and kill the chance for justice for so many others.”

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has said she was a 15-year-old working at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein, said: “My hopes were quickly dashed and my dreams were stolen.”

Some of the victims pleaded with the judge and prosecutors to pursue Epstein's lieutenants who recruited and groomed them.

"Finish what you started," said Sarah Ransome, who said she was pressured by Epstein into unwanted sex in her early 20s. "The pursuit of justice should not abate."

Federal Judge Richard Berman did not issue a ruling on dismissing the indictment, normally a perfunctory procedure when a criminal defendant dies before trial. It was not immediately clear why.

“The news on Aug. 10 that Jeffrey Epstein had been found dead in his cell … was certainly shocking,” Federal Judge Richard Berman said as the hearing opened.

Epstein lawyer Martin Weinberg challenged the city coroner's ruling that Epstein's death was a suicide by hanging. Weinberg told Berman that an expert hired by the family says the neck injuries were more consistent with homicide.

Weinberg asked Berman to review the matter, which drew a challenge from prosecutors. But Berman said Weinberg had a right to raise the concerns.

What is they hyoid bone? What can a tiny bone tell us about Jeffrey Epstein's death?

Berman also dismissed critics, including commentary in the New York Law Journal, that suggested the court proceeding "seems more like a show than a real hearing."

“Public hearings … promote transparency and provide the court with insights and information that the court might otherwise not be aware of," Berman said.

The multimillionaire financier's social orbit once included Bill Clinton, a pre-White House Donald Trump, Britain's Prince Andrew and L Brands retail billionaire Leslie Wexner. But Epstein spent his last days in a cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan.

His death gave life to an abundance of conspiracy theories in social media, about who might have wanted Epstein silenced. Some Democrats criticized Trump for re-tweeting a no-evidence theory that appeared to suggest a link between Clinton and Epstein's death.

Dr. Barbara Sampson, New York City's chief medical examiner, ultimately ruled that Epstein committed suicide by hanging himself.

Epstein's suicide sparked continuing investigations into security and staffing at the federal jail in lower Manhattan.

The indictment, unsealed in July, alleged that Epstein sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls at his mansions in Manhattan, Palm Beach, Florida, and elsewhere from 2002-2005. The charges included sex trafficking and conspiracy, allegations that, had they been proved at trial, would have landed the financier in prison for decades.