    Jeffrey Epstein: Appeals court offers sex offender's victims a second chance at justice

    Chris Riotta

    An appeals court announced on Friday it will review the legality of a secretive plea deal that allowed disgraced billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his possible co-conspirators to receive a light sentence from federal prosecutors.

    The court said it would determine whether a previous decision not to charge Epstein, who killed himself in federal custody last year while awaiting child sex trafficking charges, was signed in violation of his alleged victims’ rights.

    This is a breaking story and will be updated.


