Jeffrey Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel, onetime Miami modeling guru, found dead in jail

Jeffrey Epstein’s former business partner and alleged accomplice in trafficking and sexually abusing girls, Jean-Luc Brunel, was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell, according to French authorities.

Brunel’s death eerily echoes Epstein’s death by hanging in a New York prison cell in August 2019 that was ruled a suicide. Brunel had been arrested in December 2020 and was under investigation on rape and sex trafficking charges.

“It almost seems like the entire ring of people who were doing this that their conscience is getting the better of them now that they are being held accountable for their actions,” said Spencer Kuvin, an attorney who has represented several of Epstein’s victims. “Of course, the alternative conspiracy theory is that it’s like someone is trying to clean up shop.”

Epstein had provided Brunel a $1 million line of credit to start the Miami Beach modeling agency MC2, and Brunel, a legendary modeling scout who had worked for decades in New York and Paris, has long been rumored to have aided and participated in Epstein’s abuse of girls.

Prior to MC2, Brunel had run the New York office of the famed modeling agency Karin Models for much of the 1990s.

Jean-Luc Brunel , founder of Karin Models and of Miami Beach-based MC2 modeling agency, in 2001. He was a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein, who helped finance his modeling business.

But Maritza Vasquez, Brunel’s former bookkeeper in Miami Beach, told the Miami Herald in 2019 that MC2 wasn’t really a functioning modeling agency, but was more a vehicle for steering young women recruited to the agency to parties at Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach and New York, and wasn’t a successful business.

“The only reason Mr. Epstein was involved was because of the girls, I think, because it was not a profitable business,” Vasquez told the Herald.

Brunel’s death comes days after Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who said Prince Andrew had sexually abused her when she was underage at several homes owned by Epstein.

And it comes two months after Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and co-conspirator, was found guilty on five of six charges related to the sex trafficking of minors.

“It makes me angry, because I’ve been fighting for years,” Thysia Huisman, a Dutch former model who told police she was raped by Brunel as a teen, told The Associated Press. “For me, the end of this was to be in court. And now that whole ending — which would help form closure — is taken away from me.”

Epstein’s abuse of girls and young women and lenient plea deal with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida was the subject of the Miami Herald’s 2018 Perversion of Justice series. The attention led federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York to revisit Epstein’s case and they charged him with a new slate of sex crimes in July 2019. One month later he was found dead in the Manhattan prison cell where he was awaiting trial.