Jeffrey Epstein dead: Billionaire paedophile ‘takes his own life in prison’

Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein has killed himself, officials said.

The billionaire, who was facing child sex trafficking charges involving dozens of girls, took his own life in his Lower Manhattan prison cell.

Epstein hanged himself and his body was found this morning at roughly 7.30am.

Manhattan federal prosecutors last month charged the 66-year-old with sex trafficking of girls as young as 14.

Epstein’s extensive network of high-profile people in the upper echelons of society reached around the world – he hosted Bill Clinton at a private Caribbean island called Little St James, and flew Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker to Africa as part of a humanitarian project. He was an associate of Donald Trump and previously a regular at the US president’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Epstein is already a registered sex offender after being found guilty of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008. He spent 18 months in prison.

He is facing fresh charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy and could stand trial next year.

The new charges laid against Epstein concern trafficking allegations involving dozens of minors from 2002 to 2005 allegedly carried out in Florida and New York. Epstein’s lawyers say they should be wiped as the new legal action backtracks on a plea agreement which saw him admit his 2008 charge in return for immunity from future allegations.

