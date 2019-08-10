Jeffrey Epstein found dead in jail cell

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced billionaire, has been found dead in his cell in prison in New York.

Epstein, 66, had been charged with sex trafficking underage girls.

The New York Times reported that Epstein hanged himself.

Epstein was being held at the Manhattan Correctional Center.

At 7.30am a gurney carrying a man who looked like Epstein was wheeled out of the jail, the New York Post reported.

Epstein had faced a trial on the sex trafficking charges next year, with a possible 45-year prison sentence if convicted.

Yesterday, after months of legal wrangling, a Manhattan court had released 1,200 pages of documents detailing lurid claims of the alleged abuse carried out by Jeffrey Epstein on teenage girls.

The files related to the separate civil case of Giuffre v Maxwell, in which Virginia Giuffre, claimed to have been the US ­businessman’s teenage “sex slave”.

Last month Epstein had been found unconscious in his cell in what appeared to have been a suicide attempt.

Epstein, who was arrested on July 6, had pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14, from at least 2002 to 2005.

The charges were announced more than a decade after Epstein pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges in Florida.

He was confined in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while he appealed a district judge's refusal to let him live under 24-hour guard in his home on the Upper East Side.