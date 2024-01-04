Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed

Hundreds of court documents, with the names of those associated with the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, were unsealed Wednesday. The filings are expected to include nearly 200 names of accusers, business associates and politicians. Photo courtesy of New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA-EFE

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of court documents, with the names of those associated with the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, were unsealed Wednesday.

The filings are expected to include nearly 200 names of accusers, business associates, politicians and other prominent figures, many of whom have already been publicly photographed with Epstein at social events.

The documents are from a 2015 civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her when she was a minor. The lawsuit, which also named Epstein's girlfriend and longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, has since been settled.

Epstein committed suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan federal prison as he awaited trial on trafficking charges. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and grooming underage girls for Epstein.

Authorities said Epstein and Maxwell enticed underage girls to travel to Epstein's many properties between 1994 and 2004.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled that the documents could be unsealed, including the names from Maxwell and Giuffre's depositions which had previously appeared as Jane Doe or John Doe.

This is a developing story.