Epstein's death is a perfect storm for conspiracy theories

The death Saturday morning of financier Jeffrey Epstein, an accused sex trafficker with connections to some of the most powerful people in the world, represents a perfect storm in the world of conspiracy theories.

Epstein was found unconscious in his cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center — the federal jail in downtown Manhattan — and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

The MCC is one of the most secure jails in the country, and Epstein, following an earlier suicide attempt, was being held in the Special Housing Unit, where inmates are under heightened protection, although NBC News reported he was not on suicide watch. He had been in the MCC since July 6, after FBI agents arrested him when he returned to the U.S. from France on his private jet.

Epstein’s death immediately set off speculation that he had been killed, or that someone who should have been watching him was looking the other way when it happened. With confirmed ties to political figures up to and including presidents of both parties, European royalty and headline names in business, finance and academia, Epstein was a lightning rod for conspiracy theories even before his death. Women who have accused him of forcing them into having sex when they were underage have also said he pimped them out to some of his powerful friends. His trial, more than a year away, could have proved embarrassing — or worse — to people who were part of his large social circle.

Attorney General William Barr put out a statement saying: “I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered. In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death.”

“If we were living in a paranoid fantasy universe, I would be very suspicious about the Epstein suicide, even about whether it was really suicide,” wrote New York Times columnist Paul Krugman. “And you know what? The Epstein case itself shows that we *are* kind of living in a paranoid fantasy universe.”

Joe Scarborough tweeted, “A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably...Russian.”

On the fringes of the political spectrum, Ann Coulter tweeted, “I knew this would happen! I warned you, [Bureau of Prisons].”

Later she managed to wrap in a whole documentary’s worth of conspiracy theorizing in a single tweet: “This ends the only plausible Epstein theory OTHER THAN a foreign country’s pedophile/blackmail operation. (That he was laundering Robert Maxwell’s hidden loot.)”

Epstein was close friends for years with Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of the British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, who drowned under suspicious circumstances in 1991. At least one of Epstein’s alleged victims has said Ghislaine participated in Epstein’s recruitment of young teenage girls for sex; she has denied any involvement.

Other tweets hinted at a conspiracy by the British royal family, and the hashtag #ClintonBodyCount exploded on social media, the subject of 13,300 tweets within the first hour. Lynne Patton, a Trump appointee in the Department of Housing and Urban development, wrote on Instagram that Epstein was “Hillary’d.”

Epstein’s waterfront mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., where the alleged sex acts occurred, is less than a mile from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Records show that Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet on occasion, and they had been photographed together at social events.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” said Trump in a 2002 New York magazine profile of Epstein. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Former President Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s private plane multiple times and visited his island. Prince Andrew of Britain also has ties to the hedge fund magnate but has denied any involvement in sex trafficking.