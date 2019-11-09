Jeffrey Epstein death memes and conspiracy theories are everywhere. This is why they're so popular.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton





The most pervasive conspiracy theory of 2019 is so widespread, it's turned up in viral tweets, Reddit posts, Instagrams, and other posts as a meme.

Posts that claim deceased wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who officially died by suicide in prison, was actually murdered, are almost always followed up by choruses of people agreeing that it isn't just a wild theory.

In order for Epstein to have been murdered, and for his autopsy to have been a willful cover-up, those who believe the conspiracy have shown a suspended trust in several of the highest US institutions.

The popularity of the meme shows a growing distrust in the rich and powerful and appeals to numerous American political factions.

It's not surprising that the life and death of Epstein spawned such a widespread distrust. Of the long list of global elites who were affiliated with Epstein, no one has faced any real consequences related to years of allegations.

Officially, Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide.

According to the FBI, the US State Department, and the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which all point to an official coroner's report, Epstein hanged himself with his own bedsheet. Three separate investigations into how that happened are still ongoing.

Of course, there are a few complications. The way Epstein's hyoid, a U-shaped bone in the front and middle of the neck, broke is more indicative of strangulation than hanging in most cases. A forensic pathologist hired by Epstein's brother suggested this in his own separate investigation. Also, the two guards who were supposed to be watching Epstein were asleep at the time of his suicide. And the footage of his cell at the time is unusable.

As the once-official cause of death has grown more complex, there has been a resounding wave of public suspicion that has appeared every day in a new viral form on social media to tout the theory that Epstein was murdered.

There are a few counter-arguments to the murder conspiracy theory. Pedophiles who are publicly exposed for their crimes, like Epstein in the weeks leading up to his death, are more likely to commit suicide. Epstein signed a new will two days before his death, which could be interpreted as premeditation, and the guards at the Manhattan prison were overworked and understaffed.

Regardless, surveys show at least 2 out of 3 Americans believe Epstein didn't kill himself. As far as conspiracy theories go, that's an astonishingly high rate of believers. Just over half of Americans believe that the US government is concealing information about 9/11, according to a 2016 poll, and surveys suggest that just between 5 and 10 percent of Americans don't believe the moon landing was real.

But the "Epstein was murdered" conspiracy theory seems ubiquitous. Explosive footage released Tuesday showed ABC news anchor Amy Robach saying she believes "100%" Epstein was murdered; President Donald Trump suggested in a tweet that Epstein may have been murdered, and a former Navy SEAL invited onto Fox News randomly blurted out "Epstein didn't kill himself" at the end of his segment.

The pervasiveness of a conspiracy theory rooted in anti-government sentiment may come as a surprise to some, but a rising distrust in powerful figures and institutions may explain why #EpsteinMurder began to trend shortly after his death.

Epstein's network of global elites hasn't faced consequences, stoking suspicion toward the upper class

