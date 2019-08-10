Jeffrey Epstein died by apparent suicide in jail. Here's everything we know about the convicted sex offender's past, famous connections, and his court case.

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein looks on near his lawyer Martin Weinberg and Judge Richard Berman during a status hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York, U.S., July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein died by apparent suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center early Saturday morning.

Epstein was being held without bail on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy.

Epstein took a secretive, widely criticized plea deal in 2008 for charges including procuring a minor for prostitution. Many of his high-profile friends supported him after his 13 months in jail.

His other connections include former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who frequented a Manhattan building that housed young models, girlfriends, pilots, and other Epstein associates for years, a Business Insider investigation found.

From Epstein's death, to his connections, to his finances, and to his legal battles, here's what Business Insider has learned about the multimillionaire.

Jeffrey Epstein died by apparent suicide early Saturday morning at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center. He faced federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy.

Epstein flew former President Bill Clinton on his private plane, partied with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in the '90s, and managed money for a high-profile billionaire.

Despite his tabloid-worthy exploits, the disgraced money manager kept much of his life under wraps. Here's what we learned about his finances, network, and sex trafficking charges.

