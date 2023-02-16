Jeffrey Epstein emailed multiple pictures of women to a JPMorgan Chase executive who was supposed to be regulating his bank accounts, lawsuit says

A lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase alleges that Epstein and his banker had a close relationship. US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York

Jeffrey Epstein would email photos of young women to his banker at JPMorgan Chase, a lawsuit says.

Newly unredacted details from the suit say Epstein and his banker sent over 1,200 emails to each other.

They would make veiled references to Disney movies like "Snow White," the lawsuit said.

Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly emailed photos of women to his banker at JPMorgan Chase between 2008 and 2012, according to newly unredacted details in a US Virgin Islands lawsuit against the bank.

The details of the government lawsuit, revealed on Wednesday, said the emails — among 1,200 emails exchanged between Epstein and his banker — show the pair had a "close personal relationship and 'profound' friendship."

The convicted sex offender and his banker, longtime JPMorgan Chase executive Jes Staley, would write to each other about how they had "fun," the lawsuit said.

They'd also reference Disney princess movies like "Snow White" and "Beauty and the Beast," the lawsuit added.

The court documents say Staley wrote Epstein an email in 2009, which read: "I realize the danger in sending this email. But it was great to be able, today, to give you, in New York City, a long heartfelt, hug."

Epstein responded by sending Staley a photo of a young woman, per court documents. All photos of the women were redacted in the lawsuit.

Other newly unredacted details show that 20 of Epstein's sex trafficking victims were paid through his 55 JPMorgan Chase accounts, Insider's Lloyd Lee and Jacob Shamsian reported.

"These women were trafficked and abused during different intervals between at least 2003 and July 2019, when Epstein was arrested and jailed, and these women received payments, typically multiple payments, between 2003 and 2013 in excess of $1 million collectively," said the court documents.

Despite Staley's apparent close friendship with Epstein, JPMorgan Chase allowed Staley to manage the multimillionaire's funds, the lawsuit alleged.

In 2006, Epstein was flagged as a high-risk client by JPMorgan Chase due to reports that he was paying underaged girls for sex, per court documents. Staley was asked to discuss the allegations with Epstein, according to the lawsuit.

The suit says Staley vouched for Epstein in a 2011 compliance review.

"Jes Staley discussed the topic with Jeffrey Epstein who replied there was no truth to the allegations, no evidence and was not expecting any problems," the note said, per the lawsuit.

Staley stepped down as the CEO of Barclays bank in November 2021, after an investigation was launched into his ties with Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking in 2019 and later found dead in his cell.

Staley's lawyer, Kathleen Harris, declined to comment when reached by Insider.

JPMorgan Chase did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

February 17, 2023: This story was updated to reflect a response from Staley's lawyer.

