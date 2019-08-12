Jeffrey Epstein: Who is embroiled in sex scandal - and why are there conspiracy theories over his death?

Donald Trump and his future wife Melania, financier Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club - Archive Photos

Outrage and intrigue surrounds the apparent suicide in prison of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile who had connections to celebrities and presidents.

His death sparked questions about whether the alleged victims will have a full chance at justice, though US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the federal investigation into allegations that Epstein ran a sex trafficking ring remains ongoing.

Among those dragged into one of the biggest sex scandals of a generation is the Duke of York, a former friend of the high-flying financier.

Epstein, who hobnobbed with countless politicians and celebrities over the years, was found dead in his cell on Saturday while awaiting trial.

Here is everything we know about the case.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein, 66, was a hedge fund manager who once socialised with the rich, famous and powerful.

Epstein owned a private island in the Caribbean, homes in Paris and New York City, a New Mexico ranch, and a fleet of high-price cars.

Under a 2008 non-prosecution agreement, Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida of solicitation of prostitution involving a minor and another similar prostitution charge.

That allowed him to avoid federal prosecution and a possible life sentence, instead serving 13 months in a work-release programme. He was required to make payments to victims and register as a sex offender.

Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a a bail hearing last month

Last month, he was arrested by FBI officers when his private jet landed at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey following a trip to Paris.

He was then charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

Prosecutors said Epstein sexually exploited dozens of underage teens, some as young as 14, at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005.

The young women were paid hundreds of dollars in cash to massage him, perform sexual acts and to recruit other girls, prosecutors alleged.

Epstein denied the charges and faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Who has been caught up in the scandal?

Politicians, celebrities and even members of the Royal family have been embroiled in the controversy after a Manhattan court released 1,200 pages of documents detailing lurid claims of the alleged abuse carried out by Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell