Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has paid nearly $50 million to sex abuse accusers

Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has paid nearly $50 million to women who were sexually abused by the multimillionaire sex offender, a new court filing reveals.

The hefty sum was included in a filing in the U.S. Virgins Island court, where the accused sex trafficker filed his will. The account of Epstein’s estate, covering Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, shows that the Epstein Victims Compensation Program paid $49,850,000 to resolve claims of sexual abuse.

If an accuser accepts an offer from the program, she must waive the right to pursue a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate or his employees.

The filing also shows that Epstein’s estate had $49,100,294 in cash at the end of 2020, $53,000 in vehicles and $338,804 in artwork, collectibles and furnishings.

A list of lawsuits against Epstein shows that more than 20 have been dismissed — a sign those claims were likely resolved out of court.

The independent claims program is administered by Jordana Feldman, the former deputy special master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. A spokesman for the program previously said that it received more than 100 claims from Epstein accusers.

Epstein, a financier with properties in Palm Beach, New Mexico, the Virgin Islands and the Upper East Side, hanged himself in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for underage sex trafficking.