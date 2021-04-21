Jeffrey Epstein forced intern into sex, new lawsuit claims

Noah Goldberg and Stephen Rex Brown, New York Daily News
·2 min read
NEW YORK — A Queens man claims Jeffrey Epstein forced him into sex when he interned for the hedge fund manager, a new lawsuit reveals.

The allegation is outlined in a four-page suit filed against Epstein’s estate by a man using the initials “MH.” He claims that he worked as a “financial services intern” for Epstein while he was in high school in 2013 and 2014.

“Epstein promoted the sexual performance of MH which involved sexual conduct by a child less than seventeen years old,” the lawsuit filed in Queens Supreme Court on Tuesday reads. “The plaintiff was sexually abused, and as a result was injured. The plaintiff still suffers, and upon information and belief, will continue to suffer great mental pain, and is incapacitated from his usual and daily pursuits, and the plaintiff has been otherwise damaged.”

The legal papers claim Epstein “authorized and/or induced” MH to “engaged in a sexual performance,” but no further details are shared. A call to the lawyer who filed the paperwork was not immediately returned. MH appears to be the first man to accuse Epstein of abuse.

More than 100 women allege Epstein sexual abused them. Authorities said he targeted young women and underage girls.

MH’s lawsuit does not reveal if he submitted a claim with the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program. The estate has been valued at $634 million, though attorneys recently said it was running low on cash.

This is the second suit in recent weeks to level allegations that are a departure from Epstein’s documented abuse. A Florida real estate broker claimed in a lawsuit last month that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell threatened to throw her in a lake full of alligators in 2008 if she contacted authorities about their sexual abuse.

Epstein hanged himself at Manhattan’s federal jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial for underage sex trafficking.

A lawyer for Epstein’s estate did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

