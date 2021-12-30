Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell accuser, Sarah Ransome, reacts to Maxwell's guilty verdict
Sarah Ransome, author of "Silenced No More: Surviving my Journey to Hell and Back," joins "CBS Mornings" to react to the Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict. Ransome said she was recruited into Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring when she was just 22 years old. Ransome was not part of the criminal case against Maxwell — she settled a civil suit against Epstein and Maxwell in 2018.