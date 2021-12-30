Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell accuser, Sarah Ransome, reacts to Maxwell's guilty verdict

Reuters Videos

A settlement between Virginia Giuffre - who accuses Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse - and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein will be made public early in January.On Wednesday (December 29), two U.S. District Judges in New York ordered the agreement's release on or about January 3, 2022 and found no reason to keep it under seal.The agreement has a direct effect on Giuffre's civil lawsuit against the British Royal.She has accused the Prince of forcing her to have sex more than two decades ago when she was under 18 at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell.Maxwell was found guilty in the U.S. on Wednesday of helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.Giuffre also alleges Andrew abused her at two of Epstein's homes.The Prince has denied the claims.His lawyer has argued the 2009 settlement with Epstein released Andrew from liability from Giuffre's lawsuit as it covered 'royalty'.He also said Epstein insisted it covered anyone she might sue.Giuffre's lawyer said the settlement applied 'at most' to people involved in underlying litigation in Florida - where Epstein had a home.He also argued Andrew should not use it as a - quote - 'get out of jail free card'.Andrew has not been charged with any crimes.Giuffre's civil lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan is due to hear oral arguments on January 4 on whether to dismiss the lawsuit against Andrew.Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.