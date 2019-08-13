Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell 'boasted of collecting compromising material on the rich and famous'

Jeffrey Epstein boasted about having compromising material on “an astonishing number” of rich and famous people, it has been claimed, while his British confidante Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly told friends that she and Epstein were videotaping everyone who visited Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.

The claims come as expectation mounts that his long-term companion Miss Maxwell, 57, could be sought by New York prosecutors for questioning as a potential witness, as they continue their inquiry into Epstein’s activities, after his death.

The Brooklyn-born financier was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday, in what is believed to be suicide. He was awaiting a trial next year on charges of sex trafficking of minors.

On Tuesday the warden of the jail where Epstein died, the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan, was reassigned to a different jail, and the two guards on duty the night he died were placed on leave.

William Barr, the attorney general, announced he had “directed the Bureau of Prisons to temporarily assign” warden Lamine N’Diaye to a regional office, pending the outcome of internal investigations into Epstein’s death.

Mr Barr has strongly criticised the jail for allowing Epstein to die.

Numerous Epstein accusers have claimed that Miss Maxwell served as Epstein’s recruiter and enabler. She has denied any accusations of wrong doing, and has never been charged.

Ghislaine Maxwell pictured with her father, newspaper owner Robert Maxwell, in Cannes in 1987

Geoffrey Berman, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, confirmed on Saturday that “our investigation of the conduct charged in the Indictment – which included a conspiracy count – remains ongoing.”

William Barr, the US attorney general, went further, insisting on Monday that “any co-conspirators should not rest easy.”

On Monday the FBI raided Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, which was nicknamed by locals as “Paedophile Island”.

Epstein purchased the picturesque island off the coast of St. Thomas for $7.95 million (£6.6m) in 1998. He went on to build a sprawling estate featuring a 24,000-square-foot private residence, two pools, a spa and an unusual blue-striped structure, described as a temple, which has been the subject of endless online fascination.

Former employees on the island have told of numerous young women being spotted at the expansive property.

A swarm of federal agents was seen fanning out across Little St James in golf carts about 10:30 am.

FBI agents are seen at Little St. James Island, one of the properties of late financier Jeffrey Epstein Credit: Reuters