Jeffrey Epstein kept painting of Bill Clinton in drag at his house

Jeffrey Epstein kepta bizarre painting of Bill Clintonon prominent display in his New York townhouse, it was reported on Thursday.

Epstein’s $77 million (£63.5m) home in the Upper East Side – the largest private home in the City, with 40 rooms over seven floors – was described by the young girls he allegedly abused as being full of surreal and intimidating art.

The painting of Bill Clinton, which was displayed inside Jeffrey Epstein's New York home More

Among the most unusual of works is an oil painting of Mr Clinton, dressed in a blue dress similar to the infamous one worn by Monica Lewinsky, and wearing red stilettos.

Mr Clinton is shown lounging in a chair in the Oval Office, and leering at the camera.

The painting was spotted by a visitor to the house in October 2012.

Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan town house More

The art work, dubbed Parsing Bill, was painted and sold by a New York-based Australian artist named Petrina Ryan-Kleid.

The two men were friends in the 2000s, with Mr Clinton taking four trips on Epstein’s private jet as part of his work with the Clinton Foundation.

These trips, accompanied once by actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, sparked a surge of interest in the mysterious Gatsby-esque Epstein.

“Jeffrey is both a highly successful financier and a committed philanthropist with a keen sense of global markets and an in-depth knowledge of 21st-century science,” said Mr Clinton, through a spokesman, in 2002.

“I especially appreciated his insights and generosity during the recent trip to Africa to work on democratisation, empowering the poor, citizen service and combating HIV/Aids.”

Mr Clinton also met the financier at his New York home, although he never visited Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, waterfront home in Florida or his private island in the Caribbean.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump, pictured at Mar-a-Lago in 1997 More