Bill Gates Adviser ‘Shocked’ Jeffrey Epstein Named Him in Will

Jeffrey Epstein signed his last will and testament just two days before he killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell—naming as his backup executor a former adviser to Bill Gates who doesn’t even want the job.

Epstein’s longtime lawyers, Darren K. Indyke and Richard D. Kahn, were named as primary executors of the estate and are slated to receive $250,000 of the $577 million fortune for their efforts.

But the document shows the disgraced money-manager also selected an alternate executor in the event that Indyke and Kahn can’t carry out their duties: Boris Nikolic, an immunologist and biotech entrepreneur.

Nikolic was reportedly “shocked” to learn that he was listed in the will—which dictates that all of Epstein’s personal property should go to the trustees of a mysterious entity called The 1953 Trust.

“I was not consulted in these matters and I have no intent to fulfill these duties, whatsoever,” he said in a statement obtained by Bloomberg.

Nikolic, who studied and worked at Harvard, was the chief scientific adviser to Microsoft founder Gates and his foundation. He’s currently the managing partner of Biomatics Capital.

Nikolic’s spokeswoman told Bloomberg that Epstein was not an investor in any of his ventures, and the extent of their relationship was not completely clear. But Epstein cultivated ties with scientists, and CNBC reported last week that he met Gates at least once in 2013.

Epstein was indicted in July on federal sex trafficking charges and denied bail. He hanged himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, just days after signing the will in lockup.

The document, which was first revealed by the New York Post, indicates he left behind an estate worth $577,672,654. It did not name the members of The 1953 Trust.

The will names Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, as his sole relative “who would be entitled to share the estate if he had left no will.”

According to the probate petition, Epstein had $56.5 million in cash; $14.3 million in fixed income investments; $112.6 million in equities; and $194.9 million in hedge funds and private equity investments.

The financier recorded $18.5 million in “Aviation Assets, Automobiles and Boats,” while stating that “Fine Arts, Antiques, Collectibles, Valuables & Other Personal Property” are “subject to appraisal/valuation.”

Bridget J. Crawford, a professor at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, said The 1953 Trust’s beneficiaries are unlikely to become part of the public record.

“He created some sort of trust very shortly before he died to receive all his property, and the reason people do that is to keep private from the public who is the beneficiary,” Crawford told The Daily Beast, adding, “The will is public, but the trust itself is not.”

While Epstein’s accusers and the government can file claims against the estate, the only person who can challenge the validity of the will is the financier’s only relation: Mark Epstein.

“Mark could come forward and say, ‘This is not a valid will, it was executed when he was not of right mind.’ There [could] be multiple possible grounds for doing so—fraud, undue influence, duress for example,” Crawford said.