Jeffrey Epstein’s pilot reveals names of Hollywood stars who flew on his plane

Jeffrey Epstein's former pilot Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. took the stand Tuesday in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial.

Visoski, who worked for the late convicted sex offender between 1991 and 2019, was questioned by Maxwell’s defense attorney and revealed a laundry list of celebrities who were allegedly guests on Epstein's private plane.

It's been alleged that Epstein used his private plane to fly teenage girls to his private island, his New Mexico ranch, and his New York City townhouse.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is being accused of recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to at least 2004. She denies the charges.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL IS 'DANGEROUS PREDATOR' WHO 'SERVED UP' MINORS FOR JEFFREY EPSTEIN TO ABUSE, PROSECUTORS SAY

The list of celebs, embroiled in their own, independent scandals, includes the following names:

Kevin Spacey was a passenger on Epstein's private place. Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Visoski said actor Kevin Spacey was a passenger on Epstein's plane.

Separately, Spacey has been accused of sexually assaulting minors in multiple lawsuits. One was filed by actor Anthony Rapp and another plaintiff who both allege the Oscar-winner sexually assaulted them in separate incidents when they were 14.

Comedian and actor Chris Tucker was once aboard Epstein's plane, according to Visoski's testimony.

In 2005, Tucker testified in Michael Jackson's child molestation trial and called the accuser "cunning." Tucker was called to the stand by Jackson's defense team.

"He was really smart and he was cunning at times, and his brother . . . was definitely cunning," Tucker said of the young boy at the time. Jackson was later acquitted.

WHO IS THE REAL GHISLAINE MAXWELL: EPSTEIN ENABLER OR PAWN?

Britain's Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, was listed as a passenger on Epstein's jet.

Virginia Giuffre, who says she was flown around on Epstein's plane with Maxwell when she was a teenager, claims she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew. The 61-year-old British family member denies the allegation.

Story continues

Visoski also named former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Senators George Mitchell and John Glenn, and legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman as passengers.

Asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey where Maxwell stood in the hierarchy of Epstein's world, Visoski said Maxwell "was the Number 2." He added that "Epstein was the big Number 1."

That testimony supported what Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz told jurors in her opening statement Monday: Epstein and Maxwell were "partners in crime."

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.