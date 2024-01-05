Jeffrey Epstein’s Private ‘Lolita Express’ Jet to be Destroyed: Report

The private jet once owned and used by Jeffrey Epstein to ferry the pedophile and his high-profile acquaintances around the world is set to be demolished and scrapped, The Daily Mail reported Thursday. The Boeing 727 aircraft was bought by World Aviation Services, whose boss told the Mail he “didn’t know who [Epstein] was or what he did with it. My business is aviation – not this Epstein shit.” No offers by prospective buyers had been made on the jet since its association with Epstein was uncovered. Troves of new documents related to Epstein and his associates were released on Wednesday, giving fresh insight into the now-dead trafficker’s orbit.

Read it at The Daily Mail

Read more at The Daily Beast.