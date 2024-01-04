New Jeffrey Epstein records released with boldfaced names in lawsuit against accomplice

A new trove of unsealed documents was released Thursday from a lawsuit tied to disgraced financier and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The wealthy Epstein was linked to celebrities, politicians, and billionaires. He died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The documents include references to prominent people including former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

A release of documents Wednesday from a lawsuit against his former girlfriend and convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, named former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, but didn't contain allegations of illegal activity against either former president. They did contain some details about Epstein's behavior, including comments he allegedly made about Clinton, Trump, and others.

One victim described Epstein saying "we'll call up Trump" and then visiting a Trump casino after a surprise plane landing in Atlantic City. She said Epstein had once told her, "Clinton likes them young," which she interpreted as referring to girls.

Trump has not commented on the Epstein documents. Clinton's office pointed to a 2019 statement that said he did not know anything about Epstein's illicit activities.

"He's not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein's ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida," a Clinton spokesman said in 2019.

Conspiracy theories have swirled around Epstein for years – especially after Epstein's suicide. Trump and Clinton partisans quickly spread rumors that the other was responsible for Epstein's death in order to silence him. Speculation about Epstein's "client list" rises with every release of documents from a lawsuit filed years ago – which happened again this week.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in sexually exploiting and abusing minor girls with Epstein over a decade. She was found guilty in late 2021 after a month-long jury trial.

Epstein was sentenced to 13 months in a Florida jail in 2008 for soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. The conviction was part of a much-criticized plea deal that ended a federal investigation in which he faced a potential life sentence.

More unsealing rulings to come?

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska issued an order in December for more documents to be unsealed, but provided two weeks for any appeals of that ruling. Shortly before the first batch was released Wednesday, she said two individuals identified as "Doe 107" and "Doe 110" had asked that their names remain sealed; they should remain protected until Preska rules on the requests.

On Thursday, the Miami Herald asked the court to partly unseal yet another record, which it said names everyone who isn't a party in the case but who is listed in at least one of the originally-sealed documents.

The paper, which has fought for years to get more documents released, said that particular record would help to clarify how figures assigned "Doe" pseudonyms match up with named individuals in the newly-unsealed papers.

