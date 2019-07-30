Jeffrey Epstein served with fresh court documents alleging rape of 15-year-old girl

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein found out he was facing further legal peril last week, the day before he was found unconscious in his cell with neck injuries.

Epstein, 66, was presented with court documents relating to accusations made by Jennifer Araoz, who claimed he raped her when she was 15.

Miss Araoz, now 32, made her accusations on July 10 – shortly after Epstein was arrested by police on charges filed by New York prosecutors.

Jennifer Araoz, who on July 10 accused Epstein of raping her when she was 15. She is considering filing a civil case against him

She claimed that, in the autumn of 2002, when she had been visiting his New York home for a year, he raped her after she gave him a massage.

Last week, on July 22, Qin Zhang, deputy sheriff, handed Epstein the documents in his cell in the Manhattan Correctional Center, where he is awaiting trial.

Jeffrey Epstein awaiting his bail decision on July 15. The judge ultimately denied bail.

Miss Araoz’s documents sought to depose Epstein, to learn the identity of the young woman who allegedly recruited her outside the Talent Unlimited High School and took part in his “grooming” of her “to be sexually assaulted by Epstein.”

Miss Araoz has described the woman as a brunette in her 20s.

Daniel Kaiser, Miss Araoz’s lawyer, said that Epstein or his lawyer will have to appear before a judge on August 27, to fight her wish to have him deposed and produce all evidence.

Miss Araoz plans to sue both Epstein and the recruiter, Mr Kaiser said, but has to wait until August 14 under terms of the state Child Victims Act.

The law, which Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York state, signed in February, lifted a statute of limitations that barred victims of childhood sexual abuse from suing their attackers more than three years after turning 18.

The new law allows for criminal charges against sexual abusers of children to be filed until their victims turn 28 for felony cases.

Jeffrey Epstein, 66, is facing up to 45 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking of minors