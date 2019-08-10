Was Jeffrey Epstein on suicide watch when he died? How safeguards aren't foolproof

Less than three weeks ago, Jeffrey Epstein was found in his New York jail cell with injuries to his neck that were signs of a possible suicide attempt or assault.

The bruises were likely enough to put the wealthy financier on suicide watch, if determined to be self-inflicted, or warrant extra surveillance and assessments, experts say.

Nevertheless, Epstein, who was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges with girls as young as 14, was found unresponsive early Saturday morning in his jail cell. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead after an apparent suicide by hanging.

How Epstein died: Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, awaiting sex trafficking charges, dead of apparent suicide

The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not respond to a message from USA TODAY asking whether Epstein, 66, was on suicide watch at the time of his death. But his injuries sustained July 23 – and the high-profile nature of his case – have raised questions whether the Metropolitan Correctional Center followed proper procedures to ensure Epstein didn't kill himself.

“If he was on suicide watch, there will be a lot of explaining to do within that correctional facility," said Lindsay Hayes, an expert on inmate suicide and prevention and a project director for the National Center on Institutions and Alternatives.

Federal jails and prisons are required to house at least one room for inmates on suicide watch with staff taking shifts to ensure the individual is under "constant observation." Observers must document behavior, under federal law, and inmates can only be removed from suicide watch when they are determined to be "no longer at imminent risk for suicide" or in need of medical attention.

How are prisoners placed on suicide watch?

Whether someone is placed on suicide watch is determined by mental health professionals, according to Jeff Eiser, a corrections expert with 30 years of experience operating prisons and jails in Ohio. He said the mental health expert would decide the level of care following evaluations.

"Suicide watch comes in different forms." he said, adding that supervision can come in intervals of checks every 15 or 20 minutes, contrary to perception that it's at all times. Eiser speculated that Epstein was under intense monitoring, including video surveillance, given his status.

Epstein shared a cell with Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer facing murder charges. Tartaglione's attorney last month denied that his client was responsible for Epstein's injuries.

How was Epstein injured? Lawyer for Nicholas Tartaglione denies client involved in Jeffrey Epstein's jail injuries

Lisa Boesky, a clinical psychologist and jail suicide expert from San Diego, said Epstein should have been subject to regular assessments if he had been exhibiting warnings signs.

“If he made a suicide attempt, a qualified mental health professional should have been repeatedly assessing him to determine his risk for suicide,” Boesky said. “It is critical to know whether that type of evaluation was done.”

If an inmate is deemed a risk to himself, Boesky said, they will be assigned to a suicide-resistant cell, free from items that could be potentially lethal.

Still, Boesky and Eiser said suicides happen even when inmates are under suicide watch.

"One thing in the jail business unfortunately is if somebody wants to hurt themselves at some point, unless you have constant eyes on them, it's almost impossible to prevent," Eiser said. "Individuals can drown themselves in their toilet for example. That has happened in jails. It's just amazing how ingenious they can get when they really want to hurt themselves.

"To point fingers now at anybody would be premature I think," he said, adding that the case needs to first be investigated to identify the facts.

Epstein's death came within 24 hours after long-sealed documents were released by a federal court in a since-settled lawsuit against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers. The documents included depositions of years of alleged sex acts involving underage girls.

It was unclear before Epstein's death whether federal prosecutors were pursuing a superseding indictment that would include additional charges and defendants beyond Epstein.