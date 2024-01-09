Jeffrey Epstein trafficking victim claimed she had sex with Ohio billionaire Les Wexner

The key figure in a years-old lawsuit brought by one of the alleged victims of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein claims she had sex multiple times with Les Wexner and other prominent business and political leaders, according to documents released Tuesday.

The documents are part of a 2015 civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein and partner Ghislaine Maxwell of directing her sexual involvement with prominent men. The case was settled in 2017. Last month, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska of the Southern District of New York ordered the list of names be released because there was no longer a need for them to remain hidden.

Authorities say Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while in jail awaiting trial in New York on sex trafficking charges.

Wexner, the founder of the former L Brands that included Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works among other brands, has denied any wrongdoing, and has said he wasn't aware of Epstein's activities.

Neither Wexner nor other figures mentioned in the documents have been charged with any crime. Their inclusion on the list only constitutes a possible association as a witness, victim, plaintiff, or having business or social contact with Epstein and/or Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in federal prison for her conviction.

The documents released Tuesday include a deposition from 2016 that Giuffre gave in a separate lawsuit in which she is asked about allegations that Epstein sexually trafficked her to prominent politicians and business leaders, including Wexner. This is the first time that deposition was released publicly.

Wexner representatives on Tuesday did not respond to the latest allegation, but pointed to past denials they've or others have given when Giuffre's claim first came up several years ago.

Among them is a 2019 news conference in which Brad Edwards, an attorney who has represented a number of Epstein victims but not Giuffre, said that he had doubts about Giuffre's claim in the deposition about Wexner and some of the others.

He called Wexner's denial at that time of knowing about Epstein's alleged activities "very highly likely to be true."

"We have not seen where he is in the company of Jeffrey Epstein at the time when he was engaging in these things," Edwards said. "In fact, it’s very seldom that many of the victims actually even met him or saw him. I do know that there’s a lot of business ties to him, but other than receiving information about their business connection, I don’t have any information to believe otherwise."

In the deposition, Guiffre did not initially bring up Wexner's name and didn't respond until she was specifically asked whether she had sex with him.

"What's the approximate range of number, more than three?" she's asked.

"More than three," she replied.

"More than five?" she is then asked. "Possibly," she said.

