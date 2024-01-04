Jeffrey Epstein: US court releases list of people connected to financier

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017

A US court has released a list of people connected to the financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Some of those named are accused of wrongdoing, while others on the list - which was expected to include some high-profile individuals - are making allegations or are potential witnesses.

A judge ordered the release as part of a lawsuit related to Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

She is serving a 20-year jail term for crimes she committed with Epstein.

The BBC is currently reviewing the 943 pages of documents, which were released on Wednesday evening.

Some of the 187 people who were previously known as "J Doe" in court papers have been identified. But other names have remained sealed, including those belonging to child victims.

When ordering the release of the list, New York Judge Loretta Preska said many of those named in the lawsuit had already been identified by the media or in Maxwell's criminal trial.

She added that many others did not raise an objection to the release of the documents.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.