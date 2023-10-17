Jeffrey Epstein victim who testified against Ghislaine Maxwell died of drug overdose

Ghislaine Maxwell was jailed for 20 years after being convicted of procuring young girls for the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - Television Stills

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, whose testimony helped convict Ghislaine Maxwell of sex-trafficking, died from a drug overdose.

Carolyn Andriano, 36, was found dead at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida on 23 May. A toxicology report found she had methadone, fentanyl and alprazolam in her system at the time of her death, according to The Daily Beast.

Mother-of-five Ms Andriano was one of four Epstein victims who testified against Maxwell, 61, in Manhattan in 2021.

The British socialite was convicted of five charges, including sex trafficking a minor and recruiting and grooming girls to have sexual encounters with Epstein, then her boyfriend, between 1994 and 2004.

Ms Andriano, who waived her anonymity following the trial, was 13 when she met another Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, formerly Roberts, who she claims helped recruit her to the sex-abuse ring.

She told the jury Maxwell and another associate would summon her several times a week to give Epstein nude massages for $300.

Epstein committed suicide in 2019 in a New York prison while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Epstein committed suicide in a New York prison while awaiting trial in 2019 - AP

Jack Scarola, Ms Andriano’s former lawyer, told the Telegraph: “Carolyn suffered severe consequences as a result of her experience with Jeffrey Epstein and there is no doubt that her inability to be able to cope with her substance abuse problems was directly tied to the experiences that she had had with Epstein.”

Paying tribute to Ms Andriano on Monday, Mrs Giuffre said: “My heart weighs heavy with the news of losing a loved survivor of #Epstein #GhislaineMaxwell.

“We were just kids when we met at a party. I’m so sorry sister. You made the world a better place with you in it!”

Maxwell was convicted of five charges, including sex trafficking a minor and recruiting and grooming girls to have sexual encounters with Epstein - PA

Ms Andriano is understood to have been staying at the West Palm Beach hotel with her family following the sale of their home.

Police investigating Ms Andriano’s death said they were expecting to conclude this week that she had died of an accidental overdose.

Her mother, Dorothy Groenert, has called for further investigations into the circumstances of her daughter’s death. She said Ms Andriano had been “ecstatic” to start a new life in North Carolina with her husband John Pitts.

Mr Pitts’ sister Serena said suggestions that Ms Andriano’s death was suspicious were “ridiculous.”

In 2017, Epstein victim Leigh Patrick died from an accidental drug overdose in a Florida motel.

