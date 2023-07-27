Jeffrey Epstein victims plan to sue FBI for $600M for failing to investigate past reports of sexual abuse

Women abused in their youth by prolific predator Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday demanded $600 million from the FBI for failing to investigate the now-dead financier in the decades before his arrest.

Representing all Epstein victims, Maria Farmer and Sarah Ransome filed a notice of claim to the FBI last week, a prerequisite to suing a federal agency.

“Had the FBI done its job, hundreds of Epstein’s sex trafficking victims would have been spared, over the course of 25 years,” Jennifer Freeman, a lawyer representing Epstein victims, said at a virtual press conference.

Freeman said minimal intervention by law enforcement decades ago could have prevented untold harm and that the legal action chiefly aims to address how Epstein got away with his depravity as long as he did.

It demands answers as to why law enforcement failed to investigate Farmer and Ransome’s claims after they first reported him — and dozens of times after.

“We are seeking answers and accountability about the FBI’s failure to investigate the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking conspiracy for nearly a quarter of a century,” Freeman said.

Maria Farmer, the first known person to contact law enforcement about Epstein’s sexual abuse in 1996, said she met the deceased financier and his convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell after graduating from the New York Academy of Art when they pledged to support her artistic career.

In various legal matters, Farmer has said the pair violently sexually assaulted her at the Ohio estate of Victoria’s Secret founder Les Wexner. Her sister, Annie Farmer, was one of four victims to testify about being abused at Maxwell’s trial, which ended in her December 2021 conviction and 20-year prison sentence.

“The FBI was well aware of this because I told them. The FBI didn’t care about my 1996 report,” Farmer said. “They were dismissive.”

Epstein, 66, killed himself about a month after his August 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges at the now-shuttered Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Story continues

Long before Manhattan federal prosecutors brought charges, he evaded accountability in a maligned 2008 plea deal signed by then-south Florida U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, allowing him to plead guilty to soliciting a teenager for sex in exchange for a sentence lasting just over a year, in which he was allowed to leave the facility to work.

Ransome said she first reported Epstein in 2006 and many times after. She said Maxwell recruited and groomed her to be the sordid financier’s masseuse, then took her passport and threatened her if she didn’t sleep with him.

“All the survivors are just so tired that we still to this day don’t have answers. We want to know why Epstein got the plea bargain, who ordered the plea bargain?” Ransome said.

“Why has there only been one arrest in a sex trafficking ring that lasted three decades? Two hundred victims have come forward.”

Maxwell, 61, daughter of the late British publishing baron Robert Maxwell, is serving out her sentence for aiding Epstein’s abuse for at least a decade starting in 1994 at FCI Tallahassee in Florida.

An agency representative did not immediately respond to a Daily News request for comment.