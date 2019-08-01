Jeffrey Epstein 'wanted to seed human race with his DNA' by impregnating up to 20 women at a time, report says

Jeffrey Epstein for years hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his ranch in New Mexico, according to a new report that also detailed his apparent interest in having his head and penis frozen when he died.

The unusual dream was first reported by the New York Times, which interviewed more than a dozen of his acquaintances, who spelled out the wealthy financier’s methods for insulating himself from scrutiny through lies on a variety of fronts, including the breeding idea. At least one individual said Mr Epstein had disclosed his freezing plans to him, too.

Four people interviewed confirmed his interest in transhumanism, which is a science for improving the human race through genetic engineering and other methods. Critics have drawn similarities between the science and eugenics.

Unrelated to the reports of his interest in transhumanism, Mr Epstein has been charged with sex trafficking of girls as young as 14. The charges follow after a controversial and lenient plea deal a decade ago.

Mr Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces.

According to the New York Times report, Mr Epstein attracted the attention of prominent scientists including Stephen Hawking, neuroscientist Oliver Sacks, and Nobel Prize-winning physicist Murray Gellmann, amongst others, often by dangling the prospect of funding for their pet projects.

He would then convene many of the scientists and physicists at parties and dinners, where he would hold court and discuss his theories on science, which were half-baked.

And, Mr Epstein reportedly mentioned the idea of using his ranch in New Mexico as a location for inseminating women with his sperm, and initiating his own form of a master race. The idea began popping up in the early 2000s, and was reportedly talked about somewhat openly within some communities that knew him.

One scientist who had spoken to Mr Epstein about the idea, Jaron Lanier, said that the financier had told an acquaintance that his goal was to have around 20 women impregnated in his Santa Fe ranch.

There is no suggestion that Mr Epstein went through with any of the ideas. His lawyers did not respond to requests for comment on the matter, the Times reported.