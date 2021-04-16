Jeffrey Epstein's accusers cannot challenge plea agreement: U.S. appeals court

FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court rejected a challenge by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser to an agreement not to prosecute the financier, and to shield his associates from criminal liability for aiding his sexual abuses.

By a 7-4 vote, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled on Thursday that Courtney Wild and other accusers lacked standing under the federal Crime Victims' Rights Act to disturb Epstein's 2007 nonprosecution agreement, though they had been kept in the dark while it was being negotiated.

Judges in the majority said they were "constrained" to rule against Wild, despite having "the profoundest sympathy for Ms. Wild and others like her, who suffered unspeakable horror at Epstein's hands, only to be left in the dark - and, so it seems, affirmatively misled - by government attorneys."

Wild, now in her 30s, was 15 when Epstein first sexually abused her, according to court papers.

"We are disappointed but not surprised," her lawyers, Paul Cassell and Bradley Edwards, said in a joint statement.

They pledged to press Congress for changes to ensure that "the rights of crime victims are never again trampled on in this disturbing way again."

Epstein's agreement with federal prosecutors in southern Florida arose from his alleged sexual abuses at his Palm Beach mansion.

In exchange for immunity, Epstein pleaded guilty to Florida state prostitution charges and served just 13 months in jail. The arrangement is now widely considered to have been too lenient.

A decision favoring Wild could have permitted accusers to discuss with prosecutors why Epstein's associates should be charged. Prosecutors have said Epstein's agreement applied only in Florida.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and former Epstein associate, has cited Epstein's agreement in her defense against criminal charges in Manhattan that she aided his abuses between 1994 and 2004.

Maxwell's lawyers did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment.

'TRAVESTY'

Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom wrote Thursday's majority opinion. Six of the seven judges in the majority were men, while the four dissenting judges were women.

One dissenter, Circuit Judge Frank Hull, said the majority opinion created a "two-tiered justice system" that exacerbated disparities between wealthy defendants and others.

She said limiting protections of the victims' rights law to the period after people like Epstein are charged leaves federal prosecutors "free to engage in the secret plea deals and deception pre-charge that resulted in the travesty here."

Last April, a divided three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit said prosecutors had no obligation to disclose Epstein's nonprosecution agreement. It later set aside that ruling so the full appeals court could consider the matter.

"I don't see this as a loss," Wild said in a statement provided by her lawyers. "The judges agreed that the way were treated was wrong. Without this lawsuit, that wrong would have been swept under the rug and would have repeated itself."

In opposing Wild's appeal, the U.S. Department of Justice nonetheless expressed regret for its handling of the matter, and said Wild should be commended for shining a light on Epstein's misconduct.

Epstein's agreement had been negotiated by prosecutors led by then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta in Miami.

A Justice Department investigation found in November that Acosta exercised "poor judgment" but did not recommend sanctions.

Shortly after Epstein's July 2019 arrest, Acosta resigned as then-President Donald Trump's labor secretary under pressure over the agreement. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail the following month.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • New York State Tax Revenue Exceeds Latest Estimate by $3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- New York State collected $3 billion more tax revenue in the last fiscal year than projected by Governor Andrew Cuomo two months ago, boosted by strong personal income tax receipts, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.However, collections for the budget year ending March 31 were $82.4 billion, which is $513.3 million lower than the prior year, as social distancing and lockdowns due to the coronavirus depressed sales tax revenue.“The state’s year-end financial position was significantly better than anticipated,” DiNapoli said in a statement Thursday. “We face a long road to recovery, and the state’s economy still faces serious challenges, both in the short-term and long-term.”States from California to New Jersey avoided dire predictions of fiscal collapse as the federal government pumped $3 trillion into the economy last year through enhanced unemployment benefits, small business loans and direct payments to individuals and families. The surging U.S. stock market and Wall Street’s most profitable year since 2009 boosted capital gains tax revenue in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.And the federal money will continue to flow. New York state and its localities are slated to get almost $24 billion from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. The Empire State passed a $212 billion budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, almost $20 billion more than Cuomo proposed in his executive budget. Despite the federal largess, New York raised taxes on the richest residents by $2.8 billion.“State policymakers must ensure that spending commitments are in line with recurring revenue sources,” DiNapoli said.Personal income tax collections totaled $55 billion last year, exceeding the prior year by $1.3 billion. Consumption and use taxes, which include sales tax receipts, totaled $16.1 billion, a 10.6% decline from the prior year. Business tax collections were $203.4 million lower.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Colorado lawmakers push to overhaul college admissions

    Building on national trends, Colorado lawmakers are pushing two measures designed to break down barriers to accessing college.The legislation being considered in the Democratic-led General Assembly includes:Making the SAT and ACT tests optional for 2021 graduates applying to Colorado colleges and universities.Prohibiting state schools from considering "legacy preferences" that give advantages to applicants whose family members attended the same institution.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Together the bills represent a notable shift in how colleges and universities would evaluate prospective students. Both are designed to make it easier for low-income and first-generation applicants to make the cut."Let's look at the merits and make sure we aren't creating different paths for different people," said Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Northglenn Democratic bill sponsor and first-generation college graduate.What they're saying: When it comes to the question about legacy admissions, the state's largest public university — University of Colorado Boulder — supports the change, Denver 7 reports.If approved as expected, the bill sponsors believe it would be the first state law of its kind in the nation.In other states, colleges have suggested a need to show preference to alumni because their financial donations are crucial amid declining state revenues.Of note: The bill to make SAT and ACT admissions tests optional is also supported by Colorado colleges and universities but it's facing more resistance, according to Chalkbeat, an Axios reporting partner.The bill's critics say it would remove an objective measure to evaluate student preparedness and only leaves the subjective GPA as a guide.What's next: Both measures passed the House and await action in the Senate.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Google misled consumers over location data settings, Australia court finds

    Google's historical collection of location data has got it into hot water in Australia where a case brought by the country's Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has led to a federal court ruling that the tech giant misled consumers by operating a confusing dual-layer of location settings in what the regulator describes as a "world-first enforcement action". The case relates to personal location data collected by Google through Android mobile devices between January 2017 and December 2018. Per the ACCC, the court ruled that "when consumers created a new Google Account during the initial set-up process of their Android device, Google misrepresented that the ‘Location History’ setting was the only Google Account setting that affected whether Google collected, kept or used personally identifiable data about their location".

  • Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

    A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The Canadian government had launched an appeal defending the agreement and, by association, U.S. immigration detention practices. Canada had argued the pact was necessary to manage its border with the United States.

  • The DOJ arrested and charged an accused Capitol rioter after he spoke to Insider about his 'fun time' there

    The DOJ said it learned of one Capitol rioter from Illinois in an Insider article that interviewed him immediately after breaching the building.

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Being a Working Mom Under Joe Biden

    When President Joe Biden first announced in November that he would have an all-women White House communications team, to many, it felt like progress. When it became common knowledge that six of the seven lead positions were held by moms of young children all under the age of 6, it felt like moral imperative.

  • Tucker responds to Chelsea Clinton's calls for Facebook to censor his content

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host blasts former first daughter for her comments on banning COVID-19 vaccine content from the FOX News show

  • EXPLAINER: Here's why Derek Chauvin won't testify at trial

    The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd’s death said Thursday that he won’t testify in his own defense, invoking his right to remain silent and leave the burden of proof on the state. Taking the stand could have helped humanize Derek Chauvin to jurors who haven't heard from him directly at trial, but it could also have opened him up to a devastating cross-examination. “Yes it is,” Chauvin replied.

  • Disney Lashes Back At Original ‘Predator’ Scribes’ Hunt For Rights To 1987 Schwarzenegger Starrer

    “I ain’t got time to bleed,” Jesse Ventura declares in one of the many quotable lines from Predator. However, the brothers who penned the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring sci-fi action flick are certainly making the time to argue in a lawsuit that Disney needs to get its mitts off the rights to the franchise. As you […]

  • FBI director says U.S. far-right extremists traveled to network in Europe

    Racially motivated and far-right American extremists have engaged with like-minded activists overseas and traveled abroad to meet with them, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation told a Congressional hearing on Thursday. FBI director Christopher Wray told a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing that his agency considered right-wing militants in the United States to be the domestic extremists with the most extensive international ties and that they had established social media connectivity across borders. Wray said some U.S. far-right extremists had traveled to Europe to meet and possibly train with activists.

  • White House releases $39 billion in funding to address the child care crisis

    The White House announced Thursday it's releasing $39 billion from the American Rescue Plan "to address the child care crisis caused by COVID-19."Why it matters: The pandemic has had a devastating impact on the child care industry, with many daycares and other providers forced to close due to low enrollment and the high costs to keep facilities safe and clean. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Vice President Kamala Harris called the funding the "single largest investment in child care in the nation’s history.” "For many, many people and many women in particular, child care has often been the prerequisite for their ability to work, and for many others, child care is their work, and that's why in America, child care should be readily available and affordable for all of those who need it," she added. Details: The $39 billion will be provided through two funds, including $24 billion in funding to help "child care providers to reopen or stay open, provide safe and healthy learning environments, keep workers on payroll, and provide mental health supports for educators and children," the administration said. The other fund will provide $15 billion "for states to make child care more affordable for more families, increase access to high-quality care for families receiving subsidies," and increase compensation for early childhood workers.Harris also highlighted the expansion of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, which will allow many families with children under age 13 to receive up to $8,000 towards child care expenses when they file their taxes for 2021. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Game of Thrones Tweeted ‘Winter Is Coming,’ and It’s Sending Fans Into Disarray

    What. Is. Happening?

  • Scalise says GOP will 'take action' on Gaetz if DOJ moves ahead with 'formal' case

    Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Wednesday said if "something really formal" happens with the Justice Department's investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Republican leadership will "of course react and take action." The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz, 38, had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him, allegations that Gaetz denies. Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican leader, told reporters that he hasn't talked to Gaetz about the investigation, but will likely meet with him later this week. "It's serious things alleged," Scalise told reporters. "Obviously we want to get the facts." Gaetz is a member of the House Armed Services and Judiciary committees, and Scalise said GOP lawmakers who find themselves facing serious charges are removed from their committees. Last week, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) became the first Republican member of Congress to call on Gaetz to resign, and on Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House GOP leader, said the allegations against Gaetz are "sickening." More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planHow a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigationSimon & Schuster cancels plans to distribute book by officer who shot Breonna Taylor

  • Google found to have 'partially' misled Australian users in location tracking case

    The Australian Federal Court has ruled that Google "partially" misled users in the country when it comes to how it collects and uses location data.

  • Mitch McConnell Said 'No' to Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lying in State at the Capitol, New Book Claims

    McConnell reportedly said the move would be without precedent

  • European Commission warns Britain that further unilateral action over Northern Ireland Protocol is unacceptable

    The European Commission warned Britain that any further unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol was unacceptable at a meeting last night. Maros Sefcovic, the commission vice-president, told David Frost that “solutions can only be found through joint actions and through joint bodies”. Rather than the unilateral extension of grace periods on some customs checks in the Protocol, which Brussels says is a violation of international law, “mutually agreed paths towards compliance are key”, the commission said. The Protocol prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit by introducing a customs border in the Irish Sea. It means that Northern Ireland must continue following some EU rules in order to prevent extra checks. “The Vice-President stated clearly that the implementation of the Protocol is a joint endeavour, which leaves no space for unilateral action,” a commission statement said. “Only joint solutions, agreed in the joint bodies established by the Withdrawal Agreement, can provide the stability and predictability that is needed in Northern Ireland,” the commission said. Mr Sefcovic said that EU legal action against the UK for breaching the Protocol would continue but Brussels has granted a British request for an extension on a deadline to respond to a letter triggering the lawsuit. Last night’s meeting between Mr Sefcovic and Lord Frost came after a couple of weeks of technical work between officials on the implementation of the new customs arrangements for Northern Ireland. Good progress was made in that technical work, according to the commission, but both sides have stressed that significant differences remain and that any breakthrough is some way off. “The meeting took place in a constructive, solution-driven atmosphere. [...] both teams were given a political steer for the technical-level discussions that should further intensify over the coming weeks." Lord Frost was served asparagus soup with scallops, followed by grilled sea bass and mascarpone and vanilla ice cream, after arriving at the Berlaymont building at 7.30pm local time. The meeting lasted two and a half hours and Lord Frost flew back to the UK last night. A UK statement said that “some positive momentum had been established but a number of difficult issues remained.” Britain insists that its unilateral actions in extending the grace periods on food products and parcels is lawful and made in good faith. The UK argues that preventing some GB trade to NI would disrupt everyday life in Northern Ireland. “Lord Frost repeated the UK’s commitment to working through the joint bodies provided for by the Withdrawal Agreement. He underlined that any solutions had to be consistent with the overriding commitment to respecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions and to ensuring minimum disruption of everyday lives in Northern Ireland,” the statement said. The EU and Britain have identified 27 different issues in relation to Northern Ireland's contested post-Brexit trade arrangements, some of which are more difficult than others and require political solutions, Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney said on a visit to London on Thursday. Mr Sefcovic has suggested that aligning EU and UK animal health rules could remove the need for many border checks but Britain has rejected that. It wants its rules to be deemed equivalent, of a similar standard, to Brussels' rather than exactly the same and changing to match them over time.

  • After Senate Republicans pass anti-riot bill, Democrats call on GOP donors to protest

    In what marked one of the most emotional moments of Florida’s 2021 legislative session, Senate Democrats on Thursday called on major Republican political donors to pressure Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop “anti-mob” legislation they deem racist, unconstitutional and partisan.

  • Troubleshooters: Longtime wedding caterer shuts down in South Jersey

    After a South Jersey catering business shut down, some couples said they were left without thousands of dollars in refunds.

  • Eagles’ Howie Roseman lands near the bottom of a NFL Draft general manager power rankings

    Eagles Howie Roseman lands near the bottom of NFL Draft GM power rankings

  • Artiles, Rodriguez plead not guilty on charges related to no-party candidate scheme

    Former Republican Senator Frank Artiles pleaded not guilty and asked for a jury trial Friday in a high-profile public corruption case that will play out in the 11th Judicial Circuit in Miami.