Jeffrey Epstein's brother said the pedophile was 'just having a good time' when confronted by the financier's sex trafficking allegations

Mark Epstein said on Tuesday that his late brother was "just having a good time."

He was on News Nation's "On Balance," calling for an investigation into his brother's death.

But when asked about the allegations against Jeffrey Epstein, he said he didn't want to speculate.

Mark Epstein, the brother of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, said the pedophile was "just having a good time" when asked about the wave of sex trafficking allegations against the latter.

"It doesn't make sense to me," Epstein said on News Nation's "On Balance" on Tuesday. Host Leland Vittert had asked him if he was surprised by the allegations against his brother.

Epstein's interview with Vittert focused on his call to have the financier's death investigated further. Authorities ruled that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while in prison, a conclusion that Mark Epstein has repeatedly questioned and criticized.

But when Vittert asked Mark Epstein to discuss the abuse and trafficking allegations against Jeffrey Epstein, the financier's brother demurred.

"He was just having a good time. Jeffrey liked to have a good time," Epstein said. "Unfortunately, he chose a-"

"There's, hold on," Vittert said. "There's a, there's a big difference though between having-"

"I wasn't there," Epstein said. "So if you're asking me to speculate, I really don't want to speculate because I wasn't there."

Mark Epstein has said that he believes that his brother was murdered, a conspiracy theory that up to 45% of Americans believed on the year of Jeffrey Epstein's death, according to a SurveyMonkey Audience poll by Business Insider.

With Jeffrey Epstein dead, public scrutiny fell on Ghislaine Maxwell, his sex trafficking partner who recruited underage girls for the financier and sexually abused them herself. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022 but is appealing her conviction.

The full breadth of allegations against Jeffrey Epstein once again entered the spotlight in early January when several tranches of unredacted court documents revealed the names of more than 200 people associated with the financier.

Some were victims who filed lawsuits against Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell or were members of his house staff. Others were powerful or famous figures, like Michael Jackson and David Copperfield, who weren't previously known to be connected to the pedophile.

Notably, having their names revealed didn't necessarily indicate wrongdoing from any of them.

