Jeffrey Epstein's death may cheat his victims out of millions in restitution

Chris Riotta

The apparent suicide of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein at the weekend may have denied his victims millions of dollars in compensation

Epstein, 66, was facing new sex trafficking and conspiracy charges that, if he was convicted, could have resulted in a 45-year prison sentence and the criminal forfeiture of his $77m (£63.7m) mansion in New York City, along with other possible assets.

Those assets could have been used to provide his alleged victims with a special fund through the Justice Department; a standard consideration and procedure for cases involving victims, particularly when one reaches the prominence and magnitude of the Epstein scandal.

There may still be hope for the dozen or so women who have come forward of securing some level of accountability from his estate, according to officials - although success is by no means certain.

A federal judge can still order Epstein’s properties and other assets confiscated within a civil forfeiture case. But prosecutors must successfully argue those assets were involved in his crimes.

“It’s going to be complicated,” Jeff Marcus, a former federal prosecutor, told the Miami Herald.

Previous high-profile civil forfeiture cases have resulted in financial restitution for victims, including the 2007 case involving Enron Coporation CEO Kenneth Lay — who died of a heart attack during the case.

But those cases come with their own challenges, former prosecutor Joe DeMaria told the publication.

“It took seven years for that civil forfeiture case to be settled and the government recovered less than 25 percent of what it sought,” he said.

The Miami Herald reported prosecutors would be required to link Epstein’s properties to criminal activity using a lower standard than that used in criminal cases. Epstein would not be found guilty if his assets were found to be implicated in a crime during the civil case, however.

Lisa Bloom, an attorney representing several of Epstein’s alleged victims, wrote in a tweet on Saturday that “victims deserve to be made whole for the lifelong damage he caused”.

“On behalf of the victims I represent, we would have preferred he lived to face justice,” she said, describing Epstein as a “predator”.

“We’re just getting started,” she added.

The FBI and Justice Department have both launched investigations into Epstein's death in federal custody.

The complete results of his autopsy were still pending as of Monday morning. The New York Medical Examiner's office did not respond to requests for comment.

  • Jeffrey Epstein: Who is embroiled in sex scandal - and why are there conspiracy theories over his death?
    The Telegraph

    Jeffrey Epstein: Who is embroiled in sex scandal - and why are there conspiracy theories over his death?

    Outrage and intrigue surrounds the apparent suicide in prison of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile who had connections to celebrities and presidents. His death sparked questions about whether the alleged victims will have a full chance at justice, though US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the federal investigation into allegations that Epstein ran a sex trafficking ring remains ongoing. Among those dragged into one of the biggest sex scandals of a generation is the Duke of York, a former friend of the high-flying financier.

  • 'Words matter': Bloomberg says Trump rhetoric can encourage violence
    Yahoo News

    'Words matter': Bloomberg says Trump rhetoric can encourage violence

    Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says he hopes President Trump understands that a careless leader's word choice risks encouraging racism and even violence. Words matter,” Bloomberg, a leading advocate of gun control, said in a CBS “Face the Nation” interview airing Sunday. He was responding to a question from anchor Margaret Brennan, who asked about Democratic presidential candidates' tying Trump's rhetoric to last weekend's mass shooting in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart.

  • Andrew Yang breaks down in tears over gun violence as 2020 Democrats in Iowa call for action after El Paso shooting
    The Independent

    Andrew Yang breaks down in tears over gun violence as 2020 Democrats in Iowa call for action after El Paso shooting

    A week after two mass shootings left more than 30 dead, the issue of gun violence was unavoidable for Democratic presidential candidates at the Iowa State Fair. As children zoomed down slides and munched on deep-fried Oreos, caucus goers still working out which Democratic candidates to support flocked to ask candidates how they might address the epidemic of shootings. Of the 14 candidates who attended a last-minute forum in downtown Des Moines on Saturday, it was Andrew Yang, a businessman and long-shot candidate, who stole the show.

  • Police are investigating a social media threat of the 'biggest mass shooting in modern American history' targeting Walmart stores in Missouri
    Business Insider

    Police are investigating a social media threat of the 'biggest mass shooting in modern American history' targeting Walmart stores in Missouri

    Authorities are investigating a mass shooting threat against Walmart stores in Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City Police Detective Robert Jorgenson told Business Insider in an interview Saturday. The threat was posted this week to Reddit by someone claiming to have two AR-15 semi-automatic weapons and 22 pipe bombs, according to a copy of the threat viewed by Business Insider. The Kansas City Police Department has assigned off-duty officers to local Walmart stores as the investigation continues.

  • The father of one of the Canadian teen murder suspects praised his son and his childhood friend for evading police days before learning their bodies had been found
    INSIDER

    The father of one of the Canadian teen murder suspects praised his son and his childhood friend for evading police days before learning their bodies had been found

    Alan Schmegelsky spoke about his son, 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, and his friend, 19-year-old Kam McLeod, to Australia's "60 Minutes" in a special that aired on Sunday. Bodies believed to be of the younger Schmegelsky and McLeod were found in northern Canada last week. The elder Schmegelsky told Australia's "60 Minutes" that the loss of his son was "heartbreaking", but he's not ready to believe his son committed the crimes he is accused of.

  • Israel police, Palestinians clash at flashpoint Jerusalem holy site
    AFP

    Israel police, Palestinians clash at flashpoint Jerusalem holy site

    Separately on the Gaza border, a Palestinian shot at Israeli soldiers, who returned fire and killed him in the third such incident in recent days, the army said. In Jerusalem, police fired sound grenades as Palestinian protests intensified at the highly sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, according to an AFP correspondent. The Red Crescent reported 61 Palestinians wounded, 15 of whom were taken to hospitals.

  • Muslim pilgrims converge on Jamarat for ritual stoning of the devil
    Reuters

    Muslim pilgrims converge on Jamarat for ritual stoning of the devil

    Muslims from around the world hurled pebbles at a giant wall in a symbolic stoning of the devil on Sunday, the start of the riskiest part of the annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, where hundreds died in a crush four years ago. The kingdom stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam's holiest sites, Mecca and Medina, and organizing the world's largest annual Muslim gathering which retraces the route Prophet Mohammad took 14 centuries ago. Nearly 2-1/2 million pilgrims, mostly from abroad, have arrived for the five-day ritual, a religious duty once in a lifetime for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.

  • Accused Sex Trafficker Steered $100K Payday to Bannon
    The Daily Beast

    Accused Sex Trafficker Steered $100K Payday to Bannon

    The emails between Nader and Broidy, sent in September and October 2017, involve arrangements for a conference on Qatar hosted by the Hudson Institute. Broidy, then seeking business from the government of the United Arab Emirates, was running a quiet public relations campaign designed to undermine the Qatari government's influence in Washington and with American Jewish leaders. He was particularly incensed that Nick Muzin, a former staffer to Sen. Ted Cruz with deep ties to Jewish leaders, had signed on to lobby for the government of Qatar.

  • 'Clearly wrong' to think he could get through to Trump on climate change, says Gore
    ABC News Videos

    'Clearly wrong' to think he could get through to Trump on climate change, says Gore

    ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl sits down with former Vice President Al Gore to talk climate change, the 2020 field and President Donald Trump.

  • The 7 Best GPS Apps for Tackling the Outdoors
    Popular Mechanics

    The 7 Best GPS Apps for Tackling the Outdoors

    While getting off the grid, your phone can still be a great tool to track where you've been and what's ahead. From Popular Mechanics

  • DHS chief regrets 'unfortunate' timing of ICE raid of food processing plants in Mississippi
    USA TODAY

    DHS chief regrets 'unfortunate' timing of ICE raid of food processing plants in Mississippi

    BEDMINSTER, N.J. – President Donald Trump's acting secretary of Homeland Security expressed regret Sunday for the timing of immigration raids that netted 680 workers at food processing plants in Mississippi, an operation that took place after a mass shooting that targeted Hispanics in El Paso, Texas. McAleenan said the long-planned raid received court approval before the operation that led to the arrests of 680 people, the majority of them Hispanic. "That means those employers are just ignoring the law entirely in what they do," McAleenan said.

  • Canada cable car cord severed in 'likely sabotage'
    The Independent

    Canada cable car cord severed in 'likely sabotage'

    Canadian police are investigating an apparent act of vandalism after a cord carrying cable cars was severed, sending all 30 of them crashing to the ground. The company said the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, north of Vancouver, was not operating at the time of the incident, and that no guests or staff members were injured. The attraction's manager told Canadian broadcaster CBC that maintenance on the line had been recently carried out “and it was a big, thick, beautiful healthy rope”.

  • The Queen shows support for Duke of York amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal
    The Telegraph

    The Queen shows support for Duke of York amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

    The Queen showed her support for her son, the Duke of York, as he was plunged into a further round of damaging allegations following the apparent suicide of his former friend, the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Adam Citron, a former New York prosecutor, told The Daily Telegraph the prosecutors would "absolutely" want to speak to the Duke and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's British former girlfriend, as witnesses as they built up a picture of Epstein's world.

  • Typhoon Lekima death toll reaches 33 in China
    Associated Press

    Typhoon Lekima death toll reaches 33 in China

    The death toll from a powerful typhoon that hit southeastern China rose to 33 on Sunday, as rescue workers used rubber dinghies to evacuate stranded people as swift currents swept by homes. China's emergency broadcasting network said that 16 people were still missing in Zhejiang province, where 32 died. Typhoon Lekima triggered landslides and floods after making landfall in Zhejiang early Saturday, about 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of Shanghai.

  • US military says service member dead in Iraq mission
    AFP

    US military says service member dead in Iraq mission

    The US military said Saturday that an American service member died during an operation alongside Iraqi security personnel in Nineveh province. "One US service member died today during an Iraqi Security Force mission in... Iraq, while advising and accompanying the ISF during a planned operation," US Central Command said in a statement.

  • Hong Kong Violence Intensifies During 10th Weekend of Protests
    Bloomberg

    Hong Kong Violence Intensifies During 10th Weekend of Protests

    Hong Kong authorities deployed more aggressive tactics during the 10th straight weekend of protests against Beijing's increasing grip over the city, with riot police videotaped beating demonstrators in subway stations and officers going undercover to infiltrate the group and make arrests. The violent scenes emerged as protesters used flash mobs across the city, surrounding police stations, disrupting traffic, and hurling projectiles including bricks and petrol bombs. One officer was taken to the hospital after suffering burns in the upmarket shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui.

  • Goldman Sachs economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to recession
    Reuters

    Goldman Sachs economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to recession

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Sunday that fears of the U.S.-China trade war leading to a recession are increasing and that Goldman no longer expects a trade deal between the world's two largest economies before the 2020 U.S. presidential election. "We expect tariffs targeting the remaining $300bn of U.S. imports from China to go into effect," the bank said in a note sent to clients. U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Aug. 1 that he would impose a 10% tariff on a final $300 billion worth of Chinese imports on Sept.

  • Brexit: The Rubik’s Cube of British Politics
    National Review

    Brexit: The Rubik’s Cube of British Politics

    For most of the last two years, the conventional wisdom on Brexit has been that a no-deal Brexit was impossible because it was certain to be blocked by a Remain-majority House of Commons. For the last few months, however — roughly since it became clear that Boris Johnson was about to be elected Tory leader and prime minister — the conventional wisdom has changed to the view that a no-deal Brexit is now unstoppable. In both cases, the conventional wisdom was and is wrong.

  • Biden calls for reinstating assault weapons ban, buyback program
    AFP

    Biden calls for reinstating assault weapons ban, buyback program

    Former vice president Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, called on Monday for reinstating a ban on assault weapons and including a buyback program to get them off the streets. In a column in The New York Times, Biden also called for stricter background checks for gun buyers and greater use of "smart-gun technology" that allows a weapon only to be fired by its authorized owner. "We have a huge problem with guns," Biden said in the article published about a week after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, left 31 people dead.

  • Pumpkin spice season: Dunkin' announces early fall menu return with new items
    USA TODAY

    Pumpkin spice season: Dunkin' announces early fall menu return with new items

    Pumpkin spice fans, mark your calendars. Dunkin' announced Monday that its restaurants are starting pumpkin spice season earlier than past years. Aug. 21 is the first day Dunkin' locations nationwide will offer the new fall lineup, featuring new and returning drinks and pastries.

  • Republicans can find common ground on guns, Kellyanne Conway says
    Politico

    Republicans can find common ground on guns, Kellyanne Conway says

    White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday differences between Republicans are "all reconcilable" on gun control legislation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that strengthening background checks and so-called red flag laws "will be front and center" when addressing gun violence in the Senate after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio left at least 32 people dead. But John Barrasso of Wyoming the No.

  • Mocking suspect's hairstyle could get you prosecuted, police warn
    The Telegraph

    Mocking suspect's hairstyle could get you prosecuted, police warn

    Police have warned social media users they could face arrest if they "troll" a wanted drug dealer by mocking his distinctive hairstyle. Jermaine Taylor, 21, is wanted for breaching his licence conditions after being released from prison in December 2018. Gwent Police launched the social media appeal to find the convicted drug dealer, but it backfired when people began making jokes about his hairstyle, with one saying it had been "pushed back more times than Brexit".

  • Here's what conditions are like at the prison where Jeffrey Epstein apparently died by suicide
    INSIDER

    Here's what conditions are like at the prison where Jeffrey Epstein apparently died by suicide

    Jeffrey Epstein died by apparent suicide over the weekend while being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. The federal prison has long faced scrutiny for inhumanely treating inmates, with one former prisoner describing MCC as "worse than Guantanamo Bay." Visit INSIDER's homepage for more stories.

  • Turmoil calms as Puerto Rico governor turns to policy
    Associated Press

    Turmoil calms as Puerto Rico governor turns to policy

    Puerto Rico's political turmoil seemed to be at least temporarily easing on Monday with attention shifting to policy rather than protests following the replacement governor's move to suspend a hurricane recovery contract. In one of her first moves as governor, Wanda Vázquez announced late Sunday that she was scrutinizing a pending $450,000 contract that is part of the program to rebuild and strengthen the island's power grid, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria nearly two years ago. "There is no room in this administration for unreasonable expenses," said Vázquez, who on Wednesday became Puerto Rico's third governor in a week following popular protests that resulted in political turmoil.

  • Bernie Sanders calls out Republican ‘hypocrisy’ over reproductive rights, vowing to codify Roe v Wade in Iowa
    The Independent

    Bernie Sanders calls out Republican ‘hypocrisy’ over reproductive rights, vowing to codify Roe v Wade in Iowa

    Bernie Sanders says he is tired of Republican “hypocrisy”, in which members of the party claim to abhor government meddling in the lives of Americans, but insist upon legislating what women can and cannot do with their bodies. The presidential candidate laid into the Republicans during a speech in Des Moines on Saturday night, where he was greeted by dozens of Iowa caucus goers and members of NARAL, a pro-choice advocacy group that holds forums for presidential candidates. “How hypocritical can they be?” Mr Sanders asked those inside of the Hilton Embassy ballroom just a short drive from the Iowa State Fair.