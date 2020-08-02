Jeffrey Epstein's homes in New York and Florida on market for £84m

Two homes owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein before his suicide in prison have gone on the market for a combined $110m (£84m).

The billionaire child sex offender’s sprawling Manhattan townhouse is listed for $88m (£67m), while his waterfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida, has an asking price of $22m (£17m.)

Both homes are part of vast portfolio of properties he amassed before his arrest on sex trafficking charges a year ago.

He also owned an apartment in Paris, a ranch in New Mexico, and a private Caribbean island known locally as “paedophile island”.

The 28,000sq ft, 40-room Manhattan mansion is reported to be the most expensive property currently for sale in New York City.

A listing on real estate website Street Easy describes the lavish 1930s home as having “provenance and commanding authority in a neighbourhood steeped in New York’s richest history”.

“This mansion presents a once in a life-time opportunity to own the largest single-family home in New York City,” the advert reads. “This historic landmark could easily present itself as a palatial consulate, embassy, foundation, or a museum to once again house some of the world’s greatest works of art.”

But prospective buyers will also be aware of the lurid past of the building raided by the FBI in July last year.

Epstein is said to have abused scores of girls in the townhouse – some reportedly recruited from New York dance studios to give him erotic massages.

Epstein is said to have adorned the mansion with bizarre decorations including a life-sized doll hanging from a chandelier, a painting of Bill Clinton in a dress, and a giant mural of himself in a prison yard.

A listing for the Palm Beach property on realtor.com touts a “beautiful lakefront residence” designed by architect John Volk.

Epstein’s former Florida estate is located just a couple of miles north of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where Ms Giuffre as a spa attendant when she first met Ghislaine Maxwell, who is alleged to have recruited her as a sex slave.

Epstein took his own life in August last year while awaiting trial.

The proceeds from the sale of his properties is expected to go to his estate, which in May agreed to set up a compensation fund for his victims.

