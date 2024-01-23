What Jeffrey Epstein's Ohio flight logs reveal and more: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Epstein flew to Columbus International Airport (CMH) dozens of times in the early '90s.

Good morning, I'm Betsy Kim, health and environment reporter for The Enquirer.

Jeffrey Epstein is dead, but many questions about how he got away with his sex crimes remain unanswered.

This is why I turned my attention to flight logs released during Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial in December 2021. Handwritten by Epstein’s pilot, the logs show when and where his private jet flew between 1995 and 2006.

I hoped that analyzing the flight logs would lead to some clarity about the role that Epstein’s most prominent client, Columbus-based billionaire Les Wexner, played in his life. Wexner’s estate in New Albany, a wealthy Columbus suburb, emerges as the site of at least one of Epstein’s alleged assaults and the elite social gatherings that helped solidify Epstein’s seat in the upper echelons of society.

How many times did Epstein fly to Ohio? When did he fly here most often? And who would he bring to his meetings with Wexner?

Click or tap here to see what I found.

What else you need to know Tuesday, Jan. 23

Today's Top Stories

