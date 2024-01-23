What Jeffrey Epstein's Ohio flight logs reveal and more: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Good morning, I'm Betsy Kim, health and environment reporter for The Enquirer.
Jeffrey Epstein is dead, but many questions about how he got away with his sex crimes remain unanswered.
This is why I turned my attention to flight logs released during Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial in December 2021. Handwritten by Epstein’s pilot, the logs show when and where his private jet flew between 1995 and 2006.
I hoped that analyzing the flight logs would lead to some clarity about the role that Epstein’s most prominent client, Columbus-based billionaire Les Wexner, played in his life. Wexner’s estate in New Albany, a wealthy Columbus suburb, emerges as the site of at least one of Epstein’s alleged assaults and the elite social gatherings that helped solidify Epstein’s seat in the upper echelons of society.
How many times did Epstein fly to Ohio? When did he fly here most often? And who would he bring to his meetings with Wexner?
Click or tap here to see what I found.
What else you need to know Tuesday, Jan. 23
🌨️ Weather: High of 41. Cloudy; rain freezing on some surfaces in the morning, then a little rain in the afternoon.
🛤️ Cincinnati Southern Railway Board taps UBS to manage $1.6 billion railroad fund.
🎥 'Harambe' documentary with 'rare' footage now available to stream at home.
🎈 Summerfair reveals 2024 location following Coney Island closure.
⚾ Which players will take part in 2024 Reds Caravan? Here's the schedule.
– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –
Today's Top Stories
• Tennessee Titans hire Bengals' OC Brian Callahan for head coaching job
• Presidential race 2024: Who's still in the running? When is Ohio's primary election?
• Beloved ex-teacher, killed by Metro bus, wanted to 'make the world a better place'
• Trial begins for man prosecutors say hired 14-year-old boy for 2 killings
• Purcell Marian stays No. 1 in the state. See who else is ranked in AP basketball polls
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What Jeffrey Epstein's Ohio flight logs reveal and more | Daily Briefing