Jeffrey Fultz disappeared in the fall; family looking for answers

CAMBRIDGE — The family of Jeffrey L. Fultz is searching for answers regarding his disappearance.

Fultz, a Cambridge resident, was reported missing in late 2023. The Cambridge Police Department confirmed the department does have a missing person's report on file and Fultz was last seen in the area in late October/early November.

Jeffrey Fultz, 74, has been missing from the Guernsey County area since late 2023.

According to Robin Crew, Fultz's daughter, his belongings, including his vehicle, were left at his last residence. He has missed multiple doctor’s appointments and he uses oxygen.

Fultz is listed on the National Missing Person list and is described as being 74 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing roughly 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Fultz can contact the Cambridge Police Department at 740-439-4431. To view the file on the National Missing Person database visit https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/113555/details.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cambridge resident Jeffrey Fultz has been missing since the fall