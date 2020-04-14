Jeffrey R. Patterson, OD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey R. Patterson, OD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as the Optometrist and Owner of Dr. Patterson's Family Eyecare.

Located at 1300 South Canfield Niles Road, Dr. Patterson's Family Eyecare is unwavering in their dedication to exceptional customer service. They take pride in providing personalized care, striving to spend the necessary time with each patient and ensuring a comfortable experience. They offer routine exams, contact lens exams, medical exams, pediatric vision care, cataract and surgical management, and Lasik surgery, using digital technology such as Visual Fields, Corneal Topography, and OCT. Dr. Patterson has experience treating a wide variety of conditions, including conjunctivitis, glaucoma, macular degeneration, season allergies, retinopathies, vitreous floaters and detachments, amblyopia and strabismus, and keratoconus.

Leading an impressive career for more than thirty years, Dr. Patterson is well-known in Mahoning County. He has served twenty-four years at his private practice.

In recognition of academic achievements, Dr. Patterson earned a Doctorate of Optometry from Ohio State College of Optometry. For post education training, he worked as a resident in optometry at the Columbus Veterans Association.

A leader in the field of ophthalmology, Dr. Patterson maintains affiliations with the Cleveland Eye Clinic, Retina Associates, Junior Achievement, and many primary care physicians. Outside of work, he volunteers at local schools, providing visual screenings.

On account of Dr. Patterson and his team's exceptional customer service, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) rated him A plus and Find a Top Doc recognized him in 2019.

Dr. Patterson dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his grandfather Mr. Joseph Turner and to his family for their support.

