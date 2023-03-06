Jeffrey Reinking sentenced for providing gun in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Jeffrey Reinking, the father of Travis Reinking who fatally shot four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegally providing his son a weapon that was later used in the shooting.

Jeffrey Reinking, who lives in the Peoria, Illinois area, was found guilty last year on the charge of illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years. He was sentenced in a Tazewell County, Illinois, courtroom Friday.

Reinking will self-surrender to the county jail for transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections in June, according to the Tazewell County Circuit Clerk's office.

In February last year, Travis Reinking was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of four people at a Waffle House, thwarting an attempted insanity defense. He was found guilty on all 16 counts against him.

During the summer trial last year in Illinois for Jeffrey Reinking, prosecutors argued that Reinking knew his son, Travis, had undergone mental health treatment in 2016.

On May 26, 2016, police and fire personnel responded to a CVS pharmacy parking lot in Morton, Illinois where Travis Reinking told sheriff's deputies he believed singer Taylor Swift was stalking him and had hacked into his cellphone.

Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; DeEbony Groves, 21; and Akilah DaSilva, 23, died after investigators said a gunman walked into the restaurant just after 3:20 a.m. and opened fire with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Three others, James Shaw Jr., Kayla Shaw, Sharita Henderson and Shantia Waggoner, were wounded in the shooting.

Travis Reinking pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

He admits he was the shooter. It was up to the jury to decide whether he was sane enough at the time of the shooting to be found guilty of murder.

The approach put an unusual burden on Travis Reinking's defense to prove by clear and convincing evidence that his mental state was so warped at the time of the shooting that he could not appreciate right from wrong.

Travis Reinking has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

