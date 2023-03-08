Jeffrey Thomas trial: Defense and prosecution provide roadmaps of case for jurors

During the opening statements by the prosecution and defense Wednesday morning in the sexual assault trial of suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas, both sides explained how the jury will be proffered evidence and what a quest for the truth will entail.

The case

Thomas, 37, of Windber, is accused of entering an adult acquaintance's home on the evening of Sept. 18, 2021, without permission and remaining in the home. Police said he then began to sexually and physically assault the woman inside the residence.

Four days later, charges of sexual assault, indecent aggravated assault, indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault and criminal trespass were brought against Thomas based on the alleged encounter.

The prosecution

The state attorney general's office prosecutors, Chief Deputy General Patrick Schulte and Senior Deputy Attorney General Tomm Mutschler, used graphics on a large screen off to the side of the jurors to display how they plan to provide their case for guilt.

Schulte walked the jurors through the prosecution's theories of the case.

"Where is the one place you feel safe? Who is one elected official to keep you safe?"

His answer was "your home" and "your district attorney."

The woman said she was alone at 12:30 at night getting ready for bed, with her 8-year-old upstairs sleeping, when she said Thomas came into her home uninvited.

The result was a physical and sexual traumatic experience and fear and confusion on what to do about the incident, Schulte said.

"The victim was never, is not and will never be sexually attracted to the defendant, Jeffrey Thomas," he said.

Then, clapping at each word as emphasis, Schulte said, "The victim did not consent to this behavior by the defendant."

She did not report the incident to the police immediately, he said the evidence will show.

"He is the district attorney. What am I supposed to do?" Schulte said about her mindset.

He claimed that Thomas "relentlessly pursued" the woman from April 2021 until the incident at her home on Sept. 18 of the same year.

The defense

The defense team, Ryan Tutera and Eric Jackson Lurie, both of Pittsburgh, took the jury on a journey through their plans to show why they should find Thomas not guilty of all the charged crimes.

Tutera spoke, often walking up to the wooden bar that separates the jurors from the judge and defense and prosecutors' tables, using hand motions to make his point.

"We will expose how one person's lie can ruin one persons's life. You have one weapon — the weapon of reason," he told the jurors.

He claimed that the woman who claims that Thomas sexually and physically assaulted her was the person who "did the things that were criminal," such as destroying evidence. She destroyed telling text messages and "a marijuana grow operation in her basement," he said.

"The police in this case were well aware of what she was doing at the house," he said.

"The police gave her time to get rid of it" before they came to her home to gather evidence used to make a case against Thomas, he claimed.

Destroying evidence such as text messages and a marijuana grow operation is a felony, he said.

The evidence that will be presented "should give you pause," he said, which would be what is needed for reasonable doubt that equates to not guilty, Tutera said.

He told the jurors they are going to have to weigh "her willingness to mislead, to misrepresent."

What next?

The first witnesses for the prosecution will be called Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: District Attorney Jeff Thomas trial begins with opening statements