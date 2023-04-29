Jeffrey Yorkey appointed as Monroe County prosecutor

A veteran of the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office is the county's new prosecuting attorney.

Jeffrey A. Yorkey was appointed to the position Thursday by Monroe County's circuit judges, Mark S. Braunlich, Daniel S. White and William P. Nichols, a news release from the prosecutor's office said. Yorkey will succeed Michael G. Roehrig, who is retiring effective Monday, May 1, and will complete the term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.

“It is an honor to be appointed as Prosecuting Attorney to serve the citizens of Monroe County,” Yorkey said in the release, adding that he looks forward to working with the "outstanding and talented" prosecutor's office staff and its "dedicated law enforcement partners."

"I am committed to the rule of law, the pursuit of justice, and the fair and reasoned administration of the law,” he said.

When a vacancy occurs in the prosecutor position, Michigan law assigns the task of appointing a new prosecutor to the county's circuit judges. The judges had a public hearing Thursday at the county courthouse to make the appointment.

Yorkey, of Temperance, has been a Monroe County assistant prosecutor since June 2014. He graduated from the University of New Orleans in 1993 and earned his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law in 1996. He opened his private practice in Monroe in 1997 and specialized in criminal defense. He was on the Child Protection Attorney Consortium and the newly developed specialized Drug Court, and he gained extensive trial experience.

After joining the prosecutor’s office, Yorkey participated in the newly developed Mental Health Recovery Court and prosecuted hundreds of felony and misdemeanor cases, the release said. He has tried several of the most infamous cases in recent years, including the Blanchong/Morris homicide, the Austin Lucas homicide, the Kordney McDonald assault with intent to murder case where the defendant shot a police officer during a carjacking investigation, and the Brewton/Harris assault with intent to murder case where the defendants shot numerous times into a car full of innocent children and young adults.

Yorkey will be able to run for election to a full term in 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Jeffrey Yorkey appointed as Monroe County prosecutor