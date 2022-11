Reuters

The U.S. central bank released its latest snapshot on the health of the economy garnered from business contacts nationwide as it gears up to slow its pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting on Dec. 13-14, with an eye to reaching a sufficiently high enough level to pause some time in the first half of next year. The Fed has driven up interest rates this year at the fastest pace since the early 1980s in a bid to quash inflation that has been running at 40-year highs by dampening demand across the economy. "Interest rates and inflation continued to weigh on activity, and many contacts expressed greater uncertainty or increased pessimism concerning the outlook," the Fed said in its survey, known as the "Beige Book," which was conducted across its 12 districts through Nov. 23.