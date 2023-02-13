The Rockford Police Department is investigating the murder of a 54-year-old man that happened over the weekend.

Police said the man was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of 7th Ave. on Saturday.

The man was waiting on family members who were knocking at a resident's door, according to police.

Officers were advised the victim and his family members are Jehovah's Witnesses and were reaching out to residents in the neighborhood.

Witnesses told officers a shot was fired from a white vehicle driving by.

No arrests have been made and the victim's name has not been released.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Jehovah Witness shot, killed while sitting in his car in Rockford